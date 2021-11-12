CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's The Last Thing He Told Me

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3bFY_0cvEAdMv00

Jennifer Garner is stepping into some big shoes: The actress will now star in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama The Last Thing He Told Me , replacing Julia Roberts in a recast , according to our sister site Variety .

Garner will play a woman who forms a surprising relationship with her teen stepdaughter while trying to find out the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared. Roberts, who signed on to play the role last December, had to drop out due to a scheduling issue. (She’s already committed to star alongside Sean Penn in the Starz thriller Gaslit , about the Watergate scandal.)

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on the bestselling book by Laura Dave, who will write the adaptation along with her husband, Josh Singer. Reese Witherspoon is also attached as an executive producer.

Garner — best known to TV fans from her years as spy Sydney Bristow on ABC’s Alias — has lined up another project with Apple, starring in the limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and reuniting with Alias EP J.J. Abrams. She recently starred as a high-strung mom on the HBO comedy Camping , which aired in 2018.

Book fans, is Garner right for the part? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

