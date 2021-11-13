CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Passing’s Ruth Negga: ‘Black Women Are Fed Subtle Messages of Who We’re Allowed to Be and Where We’re Allowed to Exist’

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPM93_0cvEAOK800
Ruth Negga

This week, the Netflix movie, "Passing" hit the streaming platform and has already sparked debate surrounding racial identity.

In the movie, Ruth Negga stars as Clare Kendry, a light-skinned Black woman who moves through the city of New York as a white woman, in "Passing." Negga is married to a white man in the movie, with whom she shares a child.

After bumping into an old friend, Irene (played by Tessa Thompson,) who is also biracial and could "pass" but chooses not to, Clare starts to gravitate toward the middle-class Black community of Harlem.

For Negga, elements of the story rang true to her. She says she has always struggled to feel at home.

"To be honest, I've never fit in anywhere," she told The Los Angeles Times. "I think being Black in Ireland when there wasn't that many Black people and being Black and Irish in London at an all-white school in the early '90s wasn't great for me either."

"Passing" is an adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel and is the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall, who considers herself a "white passing" biracial woman.

Negga says Larsen's book compelled her to take on the role.

"I've never read a book [where] I was [more] psychologically captivated by the way in which identity is treated. [Larsen] captures the nebulousness of identity that is ever-shifting, independent of social mores or social constructs: race, gender, sexuality, motherhood, all of these things," the Ethiopian-Irish actress shared. "And you think, wow, if you're being bombarded with who you ought to be all the time, where is the room to discover who you are? And why aren't we afforded that freedom? Still to this day, everywhere you go [Black women are fed] subtle and explicit messages of who we're allowed to be and where we're allowed to exist."

Negga also has strong opinions about Thompson's character, Irene.

"She's all about the uplifting of the race, which is amazing, but that doesn't leave her any room for individual idiosyncrasies, foibles, needs, desires, wants. And for me that's a continuation of a theme that has been threaded through American [literature]," Negga muses. "This thread of the onus being on Black women to serve the community and a higher purpose. And I'm thinking, "What if the higher purpose is to serve oneself?" When is that the higher purpose? There's been many [Black female] lives sacrificed at the altar of this world and I love that this book addresses that."

Comments / 10

RL C
1d ago

get over being black already. More than two races in the world and all you hear is black this black that. unfair. boo hoo. What other races are on total boo hoo melt down??? NONE!!!

Reply
6
ala ska
1d ago

80% Morbid Obesity. 75% Fatherless Homes. 26% Graduation Rate. They have bigger problems.

Reply(1)
8
The Proctologist
4d ago

blek women... boo hoo wah😭😭 you the story writer are deeming them as inferior human beings the minute you add their color to the story. I'm also betting that this same writer supports transgenders in sports. bathrooms. etc as all the while taking away from women. Y'all ain't fooling nobody not I'm adding you to the FFWTDD.. watch list👀

Reply
3
Related
Vogue Magazine

With Passing, Rebecca Hall Honors Her Family’s Complicated History

The elucidation of a family’s history, like the history of a nation, is never straightforward or simple. The truth is stated baldly and then denied, hedged or partially retracted. The same stories somehow become less and less clear with each repetition. Clarity is elusive, and perhaps its pursuit is even unkind—why probe something so delicate as the past? And when it comes to questions of race, what answers could ever be satisfying?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shine My Crown

Tessa Thompson: ‘I Acknowledge Many Black Women Look at Me and Don’t Feel Represented and Don’t Feel Seen’

Tessa Thompson is one of the lead roles in Netflix’s new movie, “Passing.”. Thompson plays Irene Redfield, who is staggered by her close friend’s lifestyle. Irene lives in Harlem with her husband, a Black doctor. Ruth Negga stars as the “passing” Clare Kendry, who is married to Alexander Skarsgård — an openly racist white man. Clare, who lives in a nice part of Manhattan, keeps the truth from her white husband.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Tessa Thompson: Passing feels 'Hitchcockian'

Tessa Thompson's new movie 'Passing' felt "almost Hitchcockian". The 38-year-old star portrays Irena in Rebecca Hall's directorial debut - which features two childhood friends who reconnect as adults, with one "passing" as a white woman - and the actress believes the "suspense thriller" has similarities to acclaimed late filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's work.
MOVIES
PopSugar

The Big Mystery Remains: Who Is Responsible For Clare's Death in Passing?

Nella Larsen's 1929 novel Passing has finally made its way onto the big screen, and we're still scratching our heads over that ending. Who kills Clare (Ruth Negga)? That's the question on everyone's lips after Clare falls to her death in the final moments of the film. Does Clare's husband, John (Alexander Skarsgard), push her out of the window? Or is it Irene (Tessa Thompson)? Both Irene and John have motive to kill Clare, a Black woman who has been living her life "passing" as a white woman, but do they actually do it? Perhaps it is neither of them and Clare is actually responsible for her own death? We have so many questions. Unfortunately, Clare's death is also left a mystery in the book, so all we can do is theorize about whodunnit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Rebecca Hall
blackfilm.com

Film Review: Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ Starring Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga

Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of “Passing” displays a stylistic sophistication and maintains a heightened emotional consistence that leaves the viewer breathless and yearning for more. The film, based on Nella Larsen’s acclaimed 1929 Harlem Renaissance novel, takes place in 1920s New York and tells the story of two Black women —Clare Kendry and Irene Redfield— who reunite after years apart. Both can “pass” as white, but have been living on different sides of the color line.
MOVIES
Decider

Just Give Ruth Negga Her Oscar For ‘Passing’ Already

When Irene agrees to have a drink with Clare in her hotel room, her face lights up with unfettered joy. She calls up room service and declares, “We want cakes, the most beautiful cakes you have!” with the air of someone who is desperate to keep their party guests from bidding goodnight. But neither sweets nor alcohol can keep Irene in the room for long after Clare’s husband, John (Alexander Skarsgård), shows up. Assuming Irene is also white, John happily tells he “hates Negroes.” (He also uses freely uses racial slurs.)
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Passing' review: Racial drama torn between two worlds

Early on in "Passing," writer-director Rebecca Hall's measured, quiet drama about race, identity and society in New York in the 1920s, there's a scene where John Bellew, a fancy society-type played by Alexander Skarsgård, is talking about how much he despises Black people. "I hate them," he says, cackling. What...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Motherhood#Black Community#Passing#Biracial#The Los Angeles Times#Irish#Ethiopian
phillytrib.com

'Passing' explains why racial issues are just black and white

When a person classified as a member of one racial group is accepted or perceived (“passes”) as a member of another, this is referred to as passing. In this case, a person who appears to be white but is actually black. This is the subject matter of the film “Passing.” The story revolves around two women, Irene and Clara. Both are fair skinned with European features, with one choosing to pass while the other embraces her Blackness.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Passing Filmed?

Rebecca Hall has showcased her acting talent in numerous movies, including ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’ With the black-and-white independent drama film ‘Passing,’ Hall makes her first foray as a writer-director. Based on the eponymous Harlem Renaissance novella by Nella Larsen, the story follows two high school friends whose unexpected reunion would give rise to a mutual obsession. Their masks are about to come off. Although it generally applies to people of any race, in the context of the film, the title primarily refers to the people of mixed-race who pass off as white to bypass social prejudices.
MOVIES
BBC

Ruth Negga on her latest role – as a black woman passing as white

Ruth Negga stars in Passing, a film which follows two black women living in 1920s New York. One of them, Clare Kendry played by Negga, "passes" for white and has a white husband who doesn't know she's black. Based on the 1929 book by Nella Larsen, the film received rave...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecinemaholic.com

Are Irene “Rene” Redfield and Clare Bellew in Passing Based on Real People?

Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ is a black-and-white film that centers on two fair-skinned Black women, Irene “Rene” Redfield and Clare Bellew, who are childhood friends. As their worlds collide in 1920s New York City, the similarities and differences in their ideologies emerge and contrast sharply. The period drama sees Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, and Bill Camp in central roles.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Passing’ review: Secrets unfold in this subtle, thoughtful film on racial identity

Rebecca Hall’s assured, thoughtful debut film “Passing” is a story of two women: Irene (Tessa Thompson), a doctor’s wife in 1920s Harlem, and Clare (Ruth Negga), a friend from Irene’s past with whom she unexpectedly reconnects. Both are light-skinned Black women, but Clare has chosen to live as white, marrying a white man (Alexander Skarsgård) and keeping her background secret. Irene, serendipitously meeting up with Clare on a visit to Chicago, widens her eyes on hearing this. “Does he ….” she asks, referring to Clare’s husband, not needing to finish the question. No, he doesn’t know, Clare assures her; the unspoken postscript being that sometimes, you don’t see what you don’t want to see.
MOVIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rebecca Hall became 'very emotional' making Passing

Rebecca Hall became "very emotional" during the pitch meetings for 'Passing'. The 39-year-old actress has made her directorial debut with the black-and-white drama film - which explores the practice of black people who "passed" as white in the 1920s - and Rebecca admits that the pitch meetings were particularly emotional.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Passing You Must See

Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ is a gripping period film that revolves around two light-skinned Black women, Irene “Rene” Redfield and Clare Bellew, who have vastly different ways of approaching their identities. Clare chooses to pass as white, but Irene does not. When the childhood friends reunite after more than a decade, turbulent questions about their racial and sexual identities arise.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Passing Ending, Explained

‘Passing’ is a black-and-white drama film that explores the ambiguities and challenges of racial identity through the stories of two fair-skinned Black women, Irene “Rene” Redfield and Clare Bellew. Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name and directed by Rebecca Hall, the film sees Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, and Bill Camp in pivotal roles.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 15

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Nov. 15, the Netflix Top 10 Movies list has a new No. 1 from over the weekend, the star-studded blockbuster Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot as scheming, wisecracking art thieves. It's followed by a trio of other new Netflix original films: the Christmas rom-com Love Hard, the violent Western The Harder They Fall, and the black and white drama Passing. Also new on the list are the rom-com The Holiday and the Brazilian thriller 7 Prisoners.
TV SHOWS
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

18K+
Followers
915
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy