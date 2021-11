MIDDLETON, Idaho — For many patients with cancer, the disease is only part of the battle and paying for treatment can be a challenge even for those with insurance. That’s why a group of Middleton school teachers is coming together to support one of their own. Jodi Meine, a Middleton Middle School math teacher, said everything changed in May when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

MIDDLETON, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO