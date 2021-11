While Jeff Goldblum has been a wildly popular actor for several decades now, he's gotten even more love from fans in recent years thanks to his ever-eccentric personality and a couple of delightfully strange roles in big films. Thor: Ragnarok and Apartments.com have made Goldblum popular for a younger generation, but his filmography prior to his MCU debut is what makes him one of the more talented actors around. He made waves in massive blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, but arguably his best role came earlier than that, and you can now check it out for free on Hulu.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO