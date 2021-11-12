ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight temperatures on Long Island to drop to 30s; sunshine expected for Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 meteorologists say temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s overnight into Sunday on Long Island. Sunday will start off sunny before some clouds move in...

longisland.news12.com

Comments / 0

News 12

STORM WATCH: Overnight rain, wind could make roads slick in New Jersey

News 12 meteorologists say rain lasting from tonight into Monday could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel. TODAY: Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snowflakes for higher elevations. Highs reach into the 50s. TONIGHT: Rain arrives in the evening and becomes heavy overnight. Temperatures lower into the 40s. MONDAY: Heaviest...
#Long Island
ABC Action News

Forecast: A little more sunshine Sunday

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A slight shower chance continues, with the best risk being well east of I-75. A cold front arrives Monday with a few showers as well.
WETM

Clouds stick around Overnight Saturday to Sunday

High pressure over us early Saturday gave way to cloud cover once the high pressure moved out of the area. The high temperature on Saturday was in the low 40’s. Saturday night into Sunday cloud cover remains with a southerly wind around 10 miles per hour. The low temperature drops into the mid to lows 30’s. Any precipitation showing up on radar associated with an upper-level wave will not make it to the surface because of dry air at the lower levels. Sunday the cloudy skies remain early and the high temperature nears 50. In the late afternoon, there is a chance of showers as a front moves through the area. Most will see rain showers but those in higher elevations have a chance of some snowflakes, especially those in higher elevations that have seen some accumulation so far this season. Accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch for rain. Some may see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KSNT

More sunshine Sunday with cooler temperatures

Another warm-up We’ll hold on to our cloud cover through the overnight hours which will hold temperatures in the uper 30s to around 40°. Winds will stay fairly light from the North as we anticipate another cool down. A cold front looks to appraoch our area Sunday which will bring...
crossroadstoday.com

Saturday Evening Weather (11/20) Rain Chances Increasing

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 63. Winds: SE 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 83. Winds: S the N 10 – 20 mph. rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Monday through Saturday: Highs in the 60’s and 70’s, lows ranging from the 40’s to...
wvlt.tv

More clouds Sunday ahead of cold front overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next cold front that arrives overnight Sunday into Monday. Tonight those clouds look to increase with temperature a little bit warmer than the past few night. Overnight lows will drop to around 34 degrees. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, cooler, and breezy weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast continues to be pretty quiet as we look ahead to the next week with more dry weather expected for most of the state. A couple cold fronts are expected to slide through the state over the next week that will lead to some breezy weather, but even with those fronts moving through, it doesn’t look like much, if any, moisture can be expected.
LINCOLN, NE
WKRN News 2

Wet and breezy Sunday, colder air moving in overnight

As a cold front approaches, showers will be tracking from west to east throughout the day. It will be breezy with south-southwest winds running 10-20 mph with higher gusts. High temperatures will reach 60 before the rain pushes into Nashville with low to mid-60s in our south and southeastern sections where the rain arrives later […]
NASHVILLE, TN

