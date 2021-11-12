Overnight temperatures on Long Island to drop to 30s; sunshine expected for Sunday

High pressure over us early Saturday gave way to cloud cover once the high pressure moved out of the area. The high temperature on Saturday was in the low 40’s. Saturday night into Sunday cloud cover remains with a southerly wind around 10 miles per hour. The low temperature drops into the mid to lows 30’s. Any precipitation showing up on radar associated with an upper-level wave will not make it to the surface because of dry air at the lower levels. Sunday the cloudy skies remain early and the high temperature nears 50. In the late afternoon, there is a chance of showers as a front moves through the area. Most will see rain showers but those in higher elevations have a chance of some snowflakes, especially those in higher elevations that have seen some accumulation so far this season. Accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch for rain. Some may see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO