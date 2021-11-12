CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

COLLEGE SIGNING: Altamont's Tyler Robbins signs with Spoon River

By Alex Wallner Daily News
 4 days ago
Altamont’s Tyler Robbins signs his National Letter of Intent to Spoon River on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Altamont Community High School. Alex Wallner | Daily News

Altamont senior Tyler Robbins signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Spoon River Wednesday.

Robbins said that he projects to play third base for the Snappers.

Spoon River finished the spring season with a 20-32 record, but despite that, Robbins still sees the program heading in the right direction.

“I liked the coach and the way the program is looking the last couple of years,” Robbins said. “ I think they will do a good job of getting me to the next level.”

This past fall season, Robbins finished with a .303 batting average while adding a .391 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage. He also had 15 RBIs, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 15 RBIs.

“Tyler’s been with me all four years. I’ve seen him grow from a quiet kid to the MVP of our team and our team leader,” Indians’ head coach Alan Whitt said. “Anything you need from him, he takes care of and we’re going to miss him.”

Whitt added that he believes Robbins will make a seamless transition, too.

“Spoon River is getting a kid that is going to work hard,” Whitt said. “He hates failing, so he’s going to continue to work at it and continue to work at it until he gets it right, and the dedication, there’s nobody better.”

