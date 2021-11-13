CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Taiwan’s burning boats end the pandemic?

Cover picture for the articleThe ancient ritual begins just before dawn. On a beach in southern Taiwan, thousands gather as volunteers hoist a 45ft boat, lavishly painted in gold and red, onto the top of a mountain of joss paper. The crowd watches silently as organisers invite the gods on board. “Prepare to light the...

Business Insider

China can already cut Taiwan off by sea and by air, Taiwan's military says

Beijing's armed forces already have the power to blockade Taiwan's key harbours, airports and outbound flight routes, the island's defence ministry said in a report released on Tuesday. The biennial report, which comes amid rising cross-strait tensions, also disclosed that active military exchanges between Taiwan and the US in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Times

Taiwan's fair-weather friend

Taiwan is a mouse trapped between feline claws. The cat is China, of course. Content, for now, to play with its terrified prey, the animal instinct to kill and consume isn’t likely to remain at bay for long. That is unless the lurking presence of a brawnier challenger gives the tormentor a fright of its own. The United States has played that daunting role for decades, but one look at an infirm President Biden tells the aggressor there is no longer reason for fear. He could prove to be Taiwan‘s best fair-weather friend.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Washington's ulterior Taiwan ploys a dangerous miscalculation

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently reiterated that Washington's role is to make sure Taiwan has the means for self-defense, claiming, "There are many countries ... that would see any unilateral action to use force to disrupt the status quo as a significant threat to peace and security."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

A sea of possibility

It is said that Jiuri Mountain was where the early migrants in the third century from North China to Quanzhou, Fujian province, climbed and, facing north, were overcome by nostalgia as they gazed in the direction of their war-torn home. But times change and, centuries later, their descendants, during the...
CHINA
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

America's future in Taiwan

Why should the U.S. care about the island-nation of Taiwan? Here's one reason: It produces more than half the world’s ultra-modern semiconductors. “What Taiwan is to chips is what oil was to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Taiwan is kind of the controller of what will make our economies move in the 21st century," Steve Blank says.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

In the swim for up to 10 million years

Xie Xixian, 13, carefully picked sand off his slippers before placing it in a plastic bag and writing a label to record where the sample had been taken. Nine-year-old Zhang Chenyun was just as eager to keep her sample of sand, telling her mother not to throw it away. Every few days she also asked when she could return to Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region to meet her “animal friends” again.
CHINA
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
thedrive

China Is Building A Massive Helicopter Base On The Tibetan Plateau

China's developing a network of large heliports across the Tibetan Plateau and along its tense border with India that can be of major use in a crisis. Over the last year, China has been regularly engaged in potential conflict zones on both its eastern and western borders. Territorial issues with India and Taiwan have reached new heights. This brought the Taiwan Strait and the Line of Actual Control along the Indian Border onto front pages around the world as Chinese and Indian soldiers entered into scuffles and People's Liberation Army aircraft began to flood into the Taiwanese air defense identification zone.
MILITARY
AFP

Corgi killing by health workers sparks outrage in China

Video of Chinese health workers killing a pet dog with a crowbar after its owners were sent into Covid quarantine has sparked outrage, with social media users voicing concern about the extremes local authorities will go to enforce Beijing's zero-case strategy. The owners had been ordered to isolate themselves in a hotel after a Covid case was discovered in their apartment compound in Shangrao, Jiangxi province -- a typically uncompromising response by authorities desperate to eliminate outbreaks. The next day, health officials in hazmat suits entered their apartment, and security footage showed one of them hitting the woman's pet corgi in the head with a crowbar. "Even if they thought the doggy was a threat or it was carrying the virus, they should at least have given it a test first," the corgi's owner, who identified herself only as Ms Fu, told a Shanghai TV station.
PETS
The Independent

India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights on Monday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise.Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry. Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the airport.However, travelers from countries which have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, such as the U.S., U.K. and many European nations, can leave the airport without undergoing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government cannot just bury its head in the sand over rising Covid deaths

Now that the supply of turkeys seems to have been secured, albeit at probable extra cost, there is perhaps nothing the nation would want for Christmas more than to be able to celebrate the festive season without resorting to masks, social distancing or self-isolation. Covid-19 is very much still with...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

