CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo....

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The polls are clear: Democratic holdouts are killing Biden

There’s no sugarcoating it: The new Post-ABC News poll is a brutal read for Democrats. President Biden’s approval rating is at a new low of 41 percent. Fifty-one percent of registered voters say they’ll vote Republican in the 2022 midterms — the best showing for the GOP in the poll’s 40-year history. The good news is that the poll also provides a screamingly obvious remedy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished. Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
David Malpass
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Brian Deese
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Nbc#Cbs#Treasury#D Colo#The World Bank Group#The Federal Reserve Bank#Cnn
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WashingtonExaminer

Infra-party backlash in House GOP: Katko retaliation attempt, McCarthy and Roy get heated

Tensions boiled over in the House Republican Conference Tuesday morning, with some conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus seeking action against the 13 Republicans who voted for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trying to keep his caucus together to oppose Democrats’ sweeping social spending legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Could Chris Christie and Liz Cheney Take Trump Down?

What if Donald Trump has to fight a grudge match against Liz Cheney and Chris Christie on his way to a second term? This scenario is probably more likely than you might think—one with significant consequences. Both Cheney and Christie are tough pugilists, and both are in the news flirting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy