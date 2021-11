Jack Eichel doesn't want another NHL player to face the stalemate he experienced with the Buffalo Sabres over his medical decisions. Eichel had his first official news conference as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, after the team acquired him from the Sabres in a Nov. 4 blockbuster. The Knights were one of the teams that would allow Eichel to get artificial disk replacement surgery rather than the fusion surgery that Buffalo's medical staff preferred. The battle over his health was prolonged and public, and it helped to fuel the trade from the team that drafted him.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO