A missing North Carolina girl was found in Kentucky after using a signal to alert others she needed help, officials said. On the afternoon of Nov. 4, a driver traveling on Interstate 75 north of London, Kentucky, saw a female passenger in the car ahead “making hand gestures that are known” on the social media app TikTok to signal that the person needs help, according to a news release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

LONDON, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO