Thousands show up at Beaverton vax clinic, few protesters

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of a COVID vaccine clinic at Aloha Huber Park Elementary School as more than two thousand people showed up for their vaccines Friday afternoon.

The protestors have been on the sidewalk near the school entrance and have not interfered with the flood of cars still pouring into the parking lot.

In partnership with Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center , the school is offering walk-in COVID shots which the school’s principal tells KOIN 6 News was desperately needed in this community.

This is the first large-scale vaccine event at a Washington County school targeting younger kids who are now eligible for the shot. The clinic was wildly successful as they ran out of kid’s vaccines after giving out hundreds of doses.

Oregon, Washington COVID vaccine locations for kids

While this clinic closes at 6:00 p.m., there are other clinics around the Metro area offering the vaccine.

Other schools in the area are hosting clinics next week including Tigard High School’s clinic on Monday, and Beaverton High School’s on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

