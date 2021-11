New infections and Covid-related deaths declined last week in both rural and metropolitan parts of the United States, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. New Covid-19 cases dropped by 7% in nonmetropolitan (rural) counties, falling to about 102,000 new infections, down from 109,000 two weeks ago. New rural infections have dropped for six consecutive weeks and are now at half the level they were in September at the peak of the Delta-variant surge.

