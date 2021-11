The pandemic forced us all inside, requiring some people to internalize their battles with anxiety, depression and substance use. In a bill titled 'Addressing Barriers to Care' or the 'ABC Act,' insurance companies would have to cover the cost of an annual mental health exam, similar to a physical exam. This would allow people struggling with their mental health to talk to their trusted providers at no cost to them.

