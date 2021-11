MINNEAPOLIS -- Suddenly, the Minnesota Vikings have a battle for the starting center job. Two weeks ago, Garrett Bradbury had started 39 straight games over three seasons and despite his up-and-down play did not seem to be in danger of losing his spot. Then Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Nov. 4, and now the job might be wide open. With Bradbury out the past two games, Mason Cole shined as his replacement.

