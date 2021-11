McALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol Agents rescued a man from a burning vehicle just after it crashed south of McAllen, Texas. On Nov. 13, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents heard a vehicle crash near Expressway 83 eastbound Frontage Road and Bentsen Road and immediately approached the scene. They observed the driver inside the vehicle, slumped over the steering wheel and bleeding as a result of the crash. As agents were extracting the man from the smoking vehicle, the vehicle burst into flames. Once the man was out, personnel from the City of McAllen Fire and Police Departments arrived and took over the scene, to include rendering first aid to the injured man.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO