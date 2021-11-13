Live 7pm Casteel vs Highland

Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
The Scotties posted nine shutouts in the regular season and added another in the EWAC district semifinals on Tuesday — a defensive effort anchored by Garcia at center back. Voted a first-team defender as a freshman when Highland had seven shutouts during its spring season earlier this year, Garcia has also moved into the midfield at times and proven to be a adept scorer, knocking in goals in each of the last five matches to bring her season total to nine.
Final — Arkansas leads a game-winning drive capped off by a Dominique Johnson 4-yard score to make it 31-28 with 21 seconds remaining in the game. Mississippi State marched down the field in to set up a game-tying 41-yard field goal try, however, the Bulldogs missed it as time expired. Final: Arkansas defeats Mississippi State 31-28.
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Cyclones are coming off a 38-31 loss to West Virginia, which put Iowa State with a record of 5-3 (3-2 Big 12) entering the final month of the season. The Longhorns are coming off a loss of their own, too, and fell at Baylor on Saturday. Texas enters the matchup with a record of 4-4 (2-3 Big 12). Iowa State has won the last two games between the two teams, the first time that's happened in the history of the matchup.
LSU and Alabama meet up at 6 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on ESPN in the latest edition of the rivalry. If you can't catch the game on TV, track the action on Geaux247 with our live updates and game chat thread on the Death Valley message board. *** Track the...
After a 3-1 month of October, Clemson will open its November slate on Saturday, Nov. 6, when the Tigers play a prime-time contest on the road at Louisville. Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Last week, Clemson earned a comeback 30-20 win against Florida State. After...
Records: Gilmour (21-3), Margeno Highland (22-4) Up next: Winner advances to play the Elida-Vermilion winner in a regional final Nov. 6. What to watch: This will be the first real challenge for Gilmour this postseason, as both finished in the top 10 in the final OHSVCA poll of the season. Both were at the Lancer Invitational earlier in the season, but didn’t meet due to Highland’s loss to Lake Catholic … Gilmour spread the wealth in its district final, as three players finished in double digit kills for the Lancers, led by senior Kathryn Randorf with 21. Randorf also recorded two aces, three blocks and 13 digs. Her versatility has been important for Gilmour as it seeks to defend the state title won last season. Teams can’t just focus on Randorf, as the threats of the likes of Sabrina Gremm and Kayla Channell also need to be taken into account. … Lilly Klika and Ella Jackson have been strong in their receiving game, and will be called on again to shoulder the load in that portion of the game. … For Highland, their go-to player for kills is Kendall Stover, who has 483 on the season. If Gilmour is able to isolate her and force other players to beat them, it will be a long match for Highland.
The Bills are back in the Sunshine State, this time to take on 2021’s #1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday is the 18th meeting between the two teams, and the first since November of 2018, in which the Bills won 24-21. Following a win last Sunday over the Dolphins where the […]
As conference play is fully underway, it's starting to become time for teams to stand up or sit down in their quest to reach the playoffs this fall. Leading the way is the annual showdown of homecoming too, so expect a raucous atmosphere for a game between two desperate. FHSAA Volleyball State Championships 2021.
Every Friday night, valley legend Bruce Cooper will be interviewing players and coaches at high school games alongside Chris Peterson. Coop’s Chronicles Episode eleven takes him to Maryvale Prep. He shares the story of how they’re having so much success this season.
Dave Tuley, senior reporter at VSiN.com, is in his fourth season with The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. His handicapping pieces appear in VSiN’s online magazine, Point Spread Weekly. Tennessee Titans (+7.5) over LOS ANGELES RAMS:. The advance line was just Rams -4 last week before both teams won on Sunday. It...
After finishing the regular season undefeated, the Basha Bears are prepped for a run at the Open Division title. Headlined by some of the top recruits in the state in Demond Williams Jr., Deshaun Buchanan, Bryson Dedmon, and Cole Martin, Basha expected this prolific season. “I knew that we were...
Memphis has an opportunity for a big bounce back game against SMU on Saturday, but they will do so without starting running back Brandon Thomas. Seth Henigan has been going through warmups, and it would be huge for the Tigers if he plays. The Tigers defense will have to go...
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4 ACC) and the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2 ACC) will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are looking like a complete team through the first half of the season, while the Denver Broncos (4-4) have plenty of concerns and questions to answer. A strong showing in Week 9 could help some confidence return to Broncos Country as we enter the second half of the 2021 regular season.
The lineage of recent Chandler High quarterbacks is a list as long as it is successful. From Brett Hundley, to Darell Garretson, to Mason Moran, to Bryce Perkins, to Jacob Connover, and most recently, Mikey Keene. The common denominator from this group was a knack for playing their best on the biggest stages.
In a game that some consider being the battle for third place in the SEC, the Texas A&M Aggies travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 1-9 against the Aggies since the first meeting in 1911, including...
TAMPA -- For the final time at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, it is game day for the USF Bulls. They welcome the highest-ranked opponent ever to their home field in No. 2 Cincinnati, which is in the hunt for its first College Football Playoff appearance with just three weeks to go.
Comments / 0