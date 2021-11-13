Live 7pm Casteel vs Highland

Records: Gilmour (21-3), Margeno Highland (22-4) Up next: Winner advances to play the Elida-Vermilion winner in a regional final Nov. 6. What to watch: This will be the first real challenge for Gilmour this postseason, as both finished in the top 10 in the final OHSVCA poll of the season. Both were at the Lancer Invitational earlier in the season, but didn’t meet due to Highland’s loss to Lake Catholic … Gilmour spread the wealth in its district final, as three players finished in double digit kills for the Lancers, led by senior Kathryn Randorf with 21. Randorf also recorded two aces, three blocks and 13 digs. Her versatility has been important for Gilmour as it seeks to defend the state title won last season. Teams can’t just focus on Randorf, as the threats of the likes of Sabrina Gremm and Kayla Channell also need to be taken into account. … Lilly Klika and Ella Jackson have been strong in their receiving game, and will be called on again to shoulder the load in that portion of the game. … For Highland, their go-to player for kills is Kendall Stover, who has 483 on the season. If Gilmour is able to isolate her and force other players to beat them, it will be a long match for Highland.

13 DAYS AGO