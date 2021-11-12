Red Notice Answers Who Would Win in a Fight: Wonder Woman or Deadpool

Forget about Shazam for moment and put his arch-enemy Black Adam against Wonder Woman. Okay, maybe we’d rather see him duke it out with Superman, but Black Adam is the kind of character who would pick a fight with everybody. With his live-action movie debut coming next year with the one and only Dwayne Johnson, the character is sure to shake things up. Oh, and I’m not just talking about the DC Cinematic Universe either. Sure, we’ve seen several comic book anti-heroes take the spotlight on the big-screen, but none of them are on Black Adam’s level. Likewise, we’ve seen other female superheroes in movies before, but none of them made the same impact Wonder Woman did in 2017. You can argue that her solo movie is what truly kicked off the DCEU, rightfully so. With Black Adam coming out next year, you can certainly expect the boundaries of the DCEU to be expanded. Man of Steel opened up right away with a more alien touch and Wonder Woman gave us the ancient/fantasy element with the Amazon warriors of Themyscira. Black Adam is a combination of both. With Dwayne Johnson’s dedication and creative overseeing of the project, I think we’re in for a wild action ride. Throw in some magic, some comic book elements, along with the fantasy setting of Kahndaq, the Black Adam movie has a lot going for it.

