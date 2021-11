Here's what you need to know. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. All the Massachusetts parents who waited patiently (and not so patiently) for the chance to get their kids a COVID vaccine are breathing sighs of relief this month, because as of November 2, the CDC has officially authorized shots of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. There are about 515,000 kids in that age group in the state.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO