CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCnWp_0cvDvufI00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – New details tonight– After years of waiting, West Virginia’s first ever medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday morning in Morgantown.

Trulieve, which operates dispensaries around the country, held its ribbon cutting ceremony and saw dozens of people lined up outside to get access to its products.

Right now, supplies and store hours are limited, but Trulieve’s CEO said all that will soon change, meaning customers will have access to everything from flowers to concentrates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia gives Gov. Justice 70 % approval rating

CHARLESTON, WV – After poll results released by MBE Research showed that 70% of people approve of the job being done by Gov. Jim Justice, the Governor thanked West Virginians for the faith that they have placed in him. “Since the day I walked in the door, all I’ve ever wanted was goodness for West Virginia and the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hunters: Deer can carry COVID-19

Deer in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple studies. It is unclear where the deer caught the virus, but there is no evidence that humans can become infected by deer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service collected 481 samples from deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania between […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 11 other states, joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Vaccine boosters being offered five days a week at The Highlands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Public Health along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, is now recommending certain people get their booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state health department, if you […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winter weather awareness week declared in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service, have designated Nov. 15 – 19 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. In his proclamation, Justice recognizes that the risk to life and property during winter weather can be greatly reduced if West Virginians take […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Ohio dog wins ‘Pupweiser’ Budweiser contest

An Ohio dog is getting the praise he deserves for being the good boy he is by being featured on Budweiser’s 2021 limited-edition holiday cans Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the ‘Pupweiser’ contest from Budweiser. Wilson is featured with 3 other holiday cans that include the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian. Budweiser […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Weather#Wboy
WTRF- 7News

Highlands Recycling Center reopens in hope of making a big change

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority is celebrating The Highlands’ recycling center reopening and America Recycling Day.  Community members brought trash bags of items to recycle and learned about the importance of repurposing. Eco-friendly Ohio County vendors had tables to educate others on ways it can be done.   Rebecca Friend, Executive Director of the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority says now more than ever we […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Ohio County Airport honoring veterans in a special way

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Airport is remembering the 9/11 tragedy that sent heroes to fight for our freedoms. The Ohio County Airport Museum goes back to the first 20 years of the Global War on Terror Era, and to many veterans like West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld, this hit home. He fought […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

$150K gift from Wheeling-area organization supports WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A $150,000 gift from the Wheeling-based Circus Saints & Sinners Club will support building healthier futures for children at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.  The nine-story, 150-bed facility is under construction next to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Slated for completion in early 2022, the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy