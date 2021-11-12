First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – New details tonight– After years of waiting, West Virginia’s first ever medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday morning in Morgantown.

Trulieve, which operates dispensaries around the country, held its ribbon cutting ceremony and saw dozens of people lined up outside to get access to its products.

Right now, supplies and store hours are limited, but Trulieve’s CEO said all that will soon change, meaning customers will have access to everything from flowers to concentrates.

