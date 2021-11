Jimbo Fisher said Monday he would be the “dumbest human being” in the world to leave Texas A&M. Once again the Aggies coach was asked if he would have any interest in leaving College Station for Baton Rouge. Last month, LSU announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron after the season, and Fisher - a former assistant under Nick Saban at LSU - has been among the names mentioned.

