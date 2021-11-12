Best Vlogging Kits: 6 Affordable Options for Every Kind of Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thinking of launching a vlog? You don’t need much to get started, especially if you already have a smartphone. When it comes to creating content, a smartphone is probably the most convenient way for beginners to get started, although action cameras , small digital cameras , and compact mirrorless cameras work just as well — and they won’t break the bank.

To help you get started on the road to content creation, we put together a list of vlogging kits to fit all kinds of budgets. Below, find a roundup of kits ranging from $30 to $750. For additional vlogging gear check out our picks for the best microphones for YouTubers, podcasting and live streaming , and best shotgun microphones .



$99



$79.95



For YouTube, podcasting and more, this iVlogger kit from Movo has everything you need to get started. The kit works with iPhone and Android phones, and features a shotgun microphone, an ultra-bright LED light, and an adjustable tripod with a 360-degree ball head mount and collapsible legs.

$119.99



The Sunpak Ultimate Vlogging Kit only differs slightly from other options on the list in that it has a ring light included. The full kit contains a 14″ bicolor LED ring light, a mount, a BOYA microphone, and smartphone bar with two regular smartphone mounts, a mini ball head, and a four-section reverse-folding stand.



$39.49



$27.64



If you’re on a tight budget, the Neewer Smartphone Vlogging Kit is on sale for $28. It’s a decent choice for beginners that is designed for Android and iPhones. The kit comes with a microphone, smart phone rip with clip, furry wind shield, shock mount, and 3.5mm TRS and TRRS audio output cables.

$149



The Rode Universal Vlogging Kit will work with any smartphone that has 3.5mm ports. The bundle pictured features a Rode VideoMicro ultracompact camera-mount shotgun microphone, an on-camera light (with a diffuser and filters), a tripod, and phone holder. Equipped with the Rode Vlogging Kit, your smartphone can transform into a portable and convenient production system that provides noteworthy sound and picture for your vlog.

$649



If you can afford to include a camera, the Canon EOS Content Creator Kit is a solid investment in your vlogging career. The kit comes with an EOS M2000 camera, a 32 GB memory card, and the new Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, with a detachable Bluetooth remote.

$749.98



The Panasonic Lumix G100 4K mirrorless camera is designed especially for vlogging. With superior performance and portability, the Lumix G100 lets you create smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K 24p/30p videos in 3840 x 2160 resolution and full HD videos at 60p. Besides the Lumix G100, this camera kit includes 12-32mm lenses, a camera battery, portable tripod, external charger, and gadget bag with a cleaning kit. If you prefer Sony to Canon and Panasonic cameras, try the Sony ZV-1 Compact Digital Vlogging Camera .