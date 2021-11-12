CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Best Vlogging Kits: 6 Affordable Options for Every Kind of Budget

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thinking of launching a vlog? You don’t need much to get started, especially if you already have a smartphone. When it comes to creating content, a smartphone is probably the most convenient way for beginners to get started, although action cameras , small digital cameras , and compact mirrorless cameras work just as well — and they won’t break the bank.

To help you get started on the road to content creation, we put together a list of vlogging kits to fit all kinds of budgets. Below, find a roundup of kits ranging from $30 to $750. For additional vlogging gear check out our picks for the best microphones for YouTubers, podcasting and live streaming , and best shotgun microphones .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAsS7_0cvDtCL600

Movo iVlogger Kit


Buy:
Amazon


$99

$79.95



Buy it

For YouTube, podcasting and more, this iVlogger kit from Movo has everything you need to get started. The kit works with iPhone and Android phones, and features a shotgun microphone, an ultra-bright LED light, and an adjustable tripod with a 360-degree ball head mount and collapsible legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfTDi_0cvDtCL600

Sunpak Ultimate Vlogging Kit


Buy:
Best Buy

$119.99



Buy it

The Sunpak Ultimate Vlogging Kit only differs slightly from other options on the list in that it has a ring light included. The full kit contains a 14″ bicolor LED ring light, a mount, a BOYA microphone, and smartphone bar with two regular smartphone mounts, a mini ball head, and a four-section reverse-folding stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xPg0_0cvDtCL600

Neewer Smartphone Vlogging Kit


Buy:
Amazon


$39.49

$27.64



Buy it

If you’re on a tight budget, the Neewer Smartphone Vlogging Kit is on sale for $28. It’s a decent choice for beginners that is designed for Android and iPhones. The kit comes with a microphone, smart phone rip with clip, furry wind shield, shock mount, and 3.5mm TRS and TRRS audio output cables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3970eZ_0cvDtCL600

Rode Vlogging Kit for iOS


Buy:
B&H Photo

$149



Buy it

The Rode Universal Vlogging Kit will work with any smartphone that has 3.5mm ports. The bundle pictured features a Rode VideoMicro ultracompact camera-mount shotgun microphone, an on-camera light (with a diffuser and filters), a tripod, and phone holder. Equipped with the Rode Vlogging Kit, your smartphone can transform into a portable and convenient production system that provides noteworthy sound and picture for your vlog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dg6na_0cvDtCL600

Canon EOS M200 Content Creator Kit


Buy:
Amazon

$649



Buy it

If you can afford to include a camera, the Canon EOS Content Creator Kit is a solid investment in your vlogging career. The kit comes with an EOS M2000 camera, a 32 GB memory card, and the new Tripod Grip HG-100TBR, with a detachable Bluetooth remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTzS4_0cvDtCL600

Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Mirrorless Vlogging Kit


Buy:
Amazon

$749.98



Buy it

The Panasonic Lumix G100 4K mirrorless camera is designed especially for vlogging. With superior performance and portability, the Lumix G100 lets you create smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K 24p/30p videos in 3840 x 2160 resolution and full HD videos at 60p. Besides the Lumix G100, this camera kit includes 12-32mm lenses, a camera battery, portable tripod, external charger, and gadget bag with a cleaning kit. If you prefer Sony to Canon and Panasonic cameras, try the Sony ZV-1 Compact Digital Vlogging Camera .

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Amazon Echo: Save Up to 70% Off Select Models, Plus Free Amazon Music for 6 Months

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The weather is getting colder, but Black Friday deals are heating up. Amazon is a great resource for early-bird shoppers to get their hands on discounted gear and gadgets, such as the Echo Dot speaker. Amazon is currently offering bundle deals that will save you up to 70 percent off select Echo Dot models and Echo Buds. The promotion includes a free, six-month subscription...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Audio-Technica, Sennheiser, and More Shotgun Microphones to Buy Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shotgun microphones are a convenient way to get quality sound without being too close to the audio source. These directional microphones are designed to capture recordings from long distances, but they’re not just for making movies. Shotgun microphones can be used for broadcasting, vlogging, podcasting, and other content creation that requires unidirectional sound capture. Whether you’re new to the world of shotgun microphones or consider...
CELL PHONES
IndieWire

The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re an early-bird shopper who can’t pass up a good deal, then you don’t have wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find major markdowns on the hottest tech gear. From Apple to Roku, Samsung and Sony, the internet is full of must-have gadgets at an affordable price. Below, find a list of more than a dozen of the best tech gifts that...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlog#Smartphone#Movo Ivlogger Kit#Ivlogger#Boya
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: The best early discounts on Kindles, 4K TVs, headphones and more today

Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day with less than two weeks to go, but we’re here to share some even better news – some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant dropped a huge range of deals a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.Follow live:...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Consoles and Gadgets for Working Out

You clock out after a long, stressful day and all you want to do is zone out and play Call of Duty. But being the responsible adult that you are, you know you should probably squeeze in a workout before dinner. Unfortunately, making your fitness routine actually fun isn’t always easy. Enter active video games (AVGs), which, as the name suggests, often requires you to get up off the couch to play them. Anyone who’s spent time bowling on their Wii or coaxing sweet licks out of their Guitar Hero axe can tell you this isn’t a new concept. But the...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models from Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL

As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices. However, you’ll be pleased to discover that as the technology becomes more mainstream, it also becomes cheaper to make, meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money on your ridiculously sized TV. (That being said, if you’re trying to buy one of the best 85-inch TVs, be prepared to drop at least $1,500.) Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stop everything: Walmart is restocking the Sony PlayStation 5

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Big news: Walmart just announced that it's about to restock the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation5: Digital Edition, so keep checking back! If you haven't been able to get your hands on the coveted consoles, now may be your chance. The retailer has the standard disc edition going for $499 and the all-digital edition priced at $399.
VIDEO GAMES
Bismarck Tribune

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

With more people transitioning to online shopping, this year’s Cyber Monday is looking to be bigger than ever. So if you hope to avoid the holiday rush and potential shipping delays caused by supply chain issues, it’s even more important to start your holiday shopping early this year. While Amazon...
SHOPPING
Tom's Hardware

Akko Mod 001 Barebones Kit Review: The Best Barebones Kit For Beginners

The Akko Mod 001 is a very high-quality barebones kit that separates itself from most other kits with its unique design, pre-dampened case and funky colorway. When you join any hobby for the first time, you might scratch your head and wonder where you’re supposed to start. You might wonder if you should spend more money on higher-quality gear out of the gate or start small with the cheaper stuff. Fortunately, Akko’s Mod 001 gives beginner keyboard enthusiasts a premium skeleton for a pretty decent price.
ELECTRONICS
KRON4 News

Best gifts for every grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for every grandpa are best?  Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do […]
NFL
TechRadar

The best Fitbit 2021: the perfect fitness tracker for every budget

If you're looking for a new Fitbit, you've come to the right place – we've put the whole range of watches to the test to bring you a definitive list of the very best. We've put all these Fitbits through their paces in real world conditions, during workouts and everyday life, so you know exactly how each one feels to use, and the data you can expect to receive each day.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Are Already Underway

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals With Halloween now behind us, the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week deals are beginning to rev up. This year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday,...
SHOPPING
whathifi.com

Best 55-inch TVs 2021: smart, 4K, HDR and OLED models for every budget

Best 55-inch TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best 55-inch 4K TVs you can buy in 2021. Whether you want to step up your home theater experience or simply boost your binge-watching, a 55-inch TV could be just the job. That's because, for many, 55 inches hits the sweet spot between size and price. Ready to pick your next TV? We've cut down our extensive list of the best TVs to bring you a tight edit of the very best 55-inch TVs we've tested.
ELECTRONICS
Wired UK

The Best Budget Watches

The maxim that you get what you pay for is a beguiling conceit. In one stroke it denigrates inexpensive items as naturally inferior while extolling the belief that expensive goods are inherently of a higher quality. But we know this is not always the case. Sometimes there is no genuine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero

The holiday shopping season has officially begun, but you don’t have to battle the crowds at your local big box retailer to pick up the ultimate Christmas present. One of the best tech gifts out there? A brand new, shiny, flat screen TV. They make excellent family gifts and you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your purchase for years to come. The best Cyber Monday TV deals are just as good as any doorbuster TV, and without the Black Friday crowds. We know TV deals are some of the best Black Friday deals of the holiday shopping weekend, but...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy