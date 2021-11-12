CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

San Diego County resident fatally shoots intruder during home invasion

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

A resident grabbed a gun and opened fire on two men taking part in a predawn home-invasion robbery along with four other accomplices in Oceanside today, killing one of them, authorities said.

The video above is from Eyewitness News at 11 a.m.

The shooting in the 300 block of Moonstone Bay Drive, near Libby Lake Park, took place at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire arrived to find a 31-year-old suspect mortally wounded in the residence, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, other officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area and detained its five occupants, including a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Medics took the injured suspect, identified as 29-year-old Deshawn Ingram of Oceanside, to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

"It is unknown at this time if the (home-invasion victim) shot the ... suspect who is currently in the hospital, or if this suspect was shot by one of the other suspects, who were also armed with a gun,'' Atenza said late Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects taken into custody along with Ingram during the traffic stop were arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder. They were identified as Eric Dunnigan, 21, of Vista; Jaylen Harvey, 24, of Oceanside; Michael Simmons, 21, of San Diego; and Sydni Tucker, 25, of Oceanside.

Ingram was recently convicted of assault with a firearm and was out on bond and awaiting sentencing at the time of his arrest in connection with Wednesday's incident, according to police.

MORE | OC homeowner who killed intruder acted in self-defense: Prosecutors

A man who allegedly forced his way into a Newport Beach home was fatally shot by an occupant of the residence Thursday morning, police said.

Comments / 17

Lam Doan
4d ago

one less .... to worry about. no need to catch them alive and then waste our tax money to trial them, feed and cloth them in prison.

Reply(1)
16
home grown cali guy
4d ago

excellent one less piece of garbage in the world too bad he didn't kill them all I wish he had

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oceanside, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#Eyewitness News#Opd#Vista#Oc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy