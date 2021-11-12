CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article'Xbox' has a history of delivering branded gaming consoles whenever there is a fitting opportunity. This time, 'Xbox' has teamed up on its 20th anniversary to partner with 'Gucci' on its 100th birthday to deliver a beautiful line of limited-edition...

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Consoles and Gadgets for Working Out

You clock out after a long, stressful day and all you want to do is zone out and play Call of Duty. But being the responsible adult that you are, you know you should probably squeeze in a workout before dinner. Unfortunately, making your fitness routine actually fun isn’t always easy. Enter active video games (AVGs), which, as the name suggests, often requires you to get up off the couch to play them. Anyone who’s spent time bowling on their Wii or coaxing sweet licks out of their Guitar Hero axe can tell you this isn’t a new concept. But the...
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
AOL Corp

Stop everything: Walmart is restocking the Sony PlayStation 5

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Big news: Walmart just announced that it's about to restock the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation5: Digital Edition, so keep checking back! If you haven't been able to get your hands on the coveted consoles, now may be your chance. The retailer has the standard disc edition going for $499 and the all-digital edition priced at $399.
GAMINGbible

Evercade VS Console Review: Your New Retro Games Library, No Hacking Required

The Evercade handheld console was my favourite new gaming hardware of 2020. Made by Blaze Entertainment, this wallet-friendly, retro-gaming focused system uses cartridges, specially curated releases collecting an array of (mostly) 8- and 16-bit games from a range of well-known publishers, including Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Data East. While it’s kind of an emululation device, it’s not one that you can load up with a bunch of ROMs (like the Funkey S, or Anbernic’s popular portable devices), be they acquired entirely fairly or otherwise. All of its games - which range from two to 20 titles on a single cart - are fully licensed. At present, there are over 260 games playable on the Evercade - and now, with the Evercade VS, this ecosystem of nostalgia-soaked play and exciting exploration of previously unheralded surprises is coming home.
featureweekly.com

Nintendo will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles because of chip shortages

The worldwide chip shortage is rippling through all spaces of technology, and its strangle hold on hardware doesn’t appear to back off at any point in the near future. Nintendo is only one brand that keeps on experiencing because of the shortage, as a report from Nikkei Asia reveals that Nintendo is slashing the quantity of Switches it’s producing much further and falling short of original projections unique projections by 20%.
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
The Verge

Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals on games and consoles kick off November 21st

Nintendo has shared the slate of early Black Friday deals it’ll offer starting on Sunday, November 21st. Like last year, the main attraction is the standard Nintendo Switch console that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. It all costs $299.99. Nintendo confirmed that the Switch console included here is the V2 model with improved battery life. We’ll also be on the lookout for which retailers will offer this holiday bundle.
Gamespot

41 Best Tech Gifts 2021: Gaming Consoles, Tablets, Smart Devices, And More

Technology has come a long way over the decades, evolving into a range of hardware that's available to everyone thanks to an increase in affordable parts and handy gadgets. A little slice of cutting-edge technology is always a welcome stocking stuffer, and for around $50, you'd be surprised at just what your money can get you. Whether you're in the market for an excellent set of headphones or Bluetooth speakers, brands such as Anker and Tribit have a wide range of goods to offer you as the holiday season approaches.
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles will be available to buy at UK retailer Game today

PlayStation 5 consoles will be available online at UK retailer Game on Thursday morning, it has confirmed. The company didn’t say what time the consoles will be available, although some of its recent PS5 restocks have gone live at around 10am GMT. Game also warned that PS5 demand continues to...
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: PlayStation branded video with Easter Eggs

Sony has released a new branded video for the PlayStation brand. In this one we can go looking for Easter eggs. In Playtopia, the location of the global brand video “Play knows no boundaries”, many allusions and references to already known and unreleased games are hidden. Watchful eyes are now required, as Easter Eggs discoverers can win great prizes in a new PlayStation campaign.
Siliconera

Nintendo Teased Its Next Game Console After the Switch

Nintendo published a presentation material slideshow for its financial report on the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2022. On the 41st page, Nintendo teased its next new game console set to succeed the Switch in the future. Nintendo expects its new game console to continue its integrated...
dexerto.com

Xbox Game Pass December 2021: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including Halo Infinite. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.
TVOvermind

10 Handheld Video Game Consoles You Forgot About

Handheld video game systems have been popular since they were first introduced more than 40 years ago. Having the ability to game on the go is something that has appealed to people of all ages. At the same time, however, not all handheld video game consoles have been successful. Over the years, several have been released that simply didn’t live up to expectations. Over time, many of these consoles have been forgotten. However, despite the fact that they never became huge commercial successes, these forgotten consoles still played an important role in video game history. Keep reading for a list of 10 handheld video game consoles you forgot about.
gadgetsin.com

8BitCADE Level Up Handheld Gaming Console for Fun and Learning Code

8BitCADE Level Up handheld gaming console lets you enjoy the games developed by yourself for fun and learning code, and it’s compatible with Arduboys games. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. 8BitCADE Level Up delivers an ultra potable design, so you can easily slide it into your...
gizmochina.com

GPD XP Game Console carrying 6GB RAM and 128GB storage now available from Minixpc

This time of the year most consumer electronics receive a hefty price cut to celebrate the ongoing festive season. Similarly, GPD XP Game Console is now on sale and is now retailing at the discounted price of $399. The maiden Android-based game console offers splendid specifications including a massive 6.81-inch quality HD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The Game Console coupled advanced connectivity options including 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.
cogconnected.com

Dark Cyberpunk Adventure Game Encodya Out on Consoles Today

It’s not everyday that a piece of media with cyberpunk influence and Nazi-futurism imagery also has a cute story to tell. From Chaosmonger Studio comes Encodya. It is a tale of a young orphan girl and her clumsy robot protector/best friend and their journey to survive in Neo Berlin. In...
