CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Someone brought a gun in a church’: 911 call details tense moment for Nashville congregation

By Sebastian Posey, Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUFsB_0cvDrsl000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tense moments captured on a 911 call made from inside the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church moments after police say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar .

On the call, you can hear the congregation yell as the pastor quickly tackled Baganda. Church members helped hold Baganda until police arrived.

RELATED: Pastor speaks after disarming man who pulled gun at North Nashville church service

The incident occurred on November 7. That evening Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana told News 2 Baganda had attended services before but was not a member of the church. He reportedly was asked not to attend services last February after interrupting pastors during their sermons. However, church members said he was never violent.

Earlier this week, a Nashville judge ordered a mental evaluation for Baganda . The 26-year-old is also due back in court on December 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pentecostal Church#Congregation#Pastor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

Family of 5 displaced after Madison house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of five was displaced after a house fire in Madison early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, firefighters were called to a duplex home on 848 Argle Avenue around 1 a.m. Officials on-scene told News 2 that no one lived in the upper unit of the duplex and no injuries […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy