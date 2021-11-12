CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa firefighters respond to vehicle rollover

By Peter Snarr
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – One person is suffering from major injuries after their car rolled over, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The incident occurred at 12:41 p.m. on the 3500 block of Petaluma Hill Road.

Two engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and a Sonoma County Fire District engine responded to the scene.

Officials did not release what caused the vehicle to turn over.

Community Policy