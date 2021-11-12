Sparrow nurses to hold strike vote

A union representing thousands of medical professionals at Sparrow will vote on whether to go on strike next week.

The Michigan Nurses Association has been at the bargaining table with Sparrow Health since the summer trying to hash out a new contract for its members.

That contract expired at the end of October. Last week, the union held an informational picket which drew thousands to the hospital at Michigan and Pennsylvania avenues

Next week, the union will hold a strike vote.

“We will have a formal vote of our membership from Nov. 16 to the 21. At the conclusion of that, we could potentially have the authorization of our membership to call for a strike if we feel it's necessary," said MNA negotiating team member Genevieve Bancroft.

If the membership approves a strike, it could mean thousands of medical professionals who work for Sparrow Health would walk off the job.

Bancroft says the union and hospital negotiating teams are scheduled to meet twice next week to continue working toward a new contract.

