How drivers can save amid surging gas prices

By TYLER DUMONT, NBC 10 NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices recently hit a seven year high in the United States. As of Monday, according to AAA, the current average per gallon in Rhode Island was $3.40. That's up .25 cents from just a a month ago -- and $1.32 more than a year ago. Experts say there...

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
audacy.com

Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
International Business Times

Diesel Shortage Amid Soaring Prices: Truck Stops Resort To Rationing

Truck stops are resorting to rationing the number of gallons a hauler can get in a single purchase amid a growing diesel shortage as well as soaring prices in the United States, raising concerns about how the issues will affect the industry. Some truck stop chains have opted to rationing...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Tainted gas’: Fuel mix-up at local gas station is costing drivers thousands in repairs

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A fuel mix-up at a local gas station is costing some drivers thousands of dollars in repairs. The phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday at Automotive Specialty Services in Avon Lake. “We started getting calls Tuesday morning about no-starts, stalling. Upon diagnosis, we discovered there was fuel contamination,” said […]
AVON LAKE, OH
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases

WASHINGTON, DC—Motorists caught a bit of a break over the past week as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny from last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. “A slight dip in gas demand, … Continue reading "Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases" The post Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Port Arthur News

Gas price analyst talks about what to expect at the pumps as Thanksgiving approaches

Oil prices briefly fell back under $80 last week for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief, motorists should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
wbiw.com

Indiana gas prices have fallen

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.39 a gallon higher than a year ago.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNN

Angry about gas prices? Blame Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. If you're looking for someone to blame for high gas prices, we're here to help. Hint: It's not President Biden. Here's...
healththoroughfare.com

Gas-Powered Cars Will Become History – New Agreement is Set Among Nations

Everybody should know by now that car gasoline contributes to air pollution. Of course, we all live in a world where time is a luxury we can’t afford, and therefore, a car is needed to make us move faster from one point to another. But since electric cars are a lot more friendly towards the environment, why would humanity still keep vehicles that consume gas to function?
CARS
NBC Connecticut

Can Anything Be Done to Lower Gas Prices?

Gas prices have many grimacing at the pump these days. Connecticut's average is now at $3.54 a gallon, according to AAA. That's up 24 cents from a month ago, and up $1.41 from a year ago. The issue, many experts remind us, is simple supply and demand. But what does...
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Up A Penny To $3.41 Per Gallon On Average In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are up again, but only slightly in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average cost per gallon went up a single penny from last week to $3.41. With that small increase, the price in Massachusetts now matches the nationwide average. “A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.” The price of gas in Massachusetts is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than it was at this time last year.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

Blumenthal stepping in to combat gas price surge

HARTFORD, Conn. — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and 10 fellow senators are proposing swift action to stabilize fuel costs. The Senator from Connecticut held a press conference at the Noble Gas Station in Hartford on Friday, where he laid out his proposal for President Biden.
HARTFORD, CT
pinalcentral.com

Surging gas prices affect Coolidge government, bus service

COOLIDGE — As gasoline prices have surged close to $3.50 a gallon, local entities, like the city of Coolidge, are feeling the effects. Coolidge Finance Director Gabe Garcia said just four months into the 2021-22 fiscal year the city has already doled out more than $101,000 to cover fuel costs.
COOLIDGE, AZ
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gas prices could fall with daylight saving time

(Heathrow, FL) -- Three days into Daylight Saving Time and there's word of how it could bring much needed relief at the pump. Triple-A says shorter days may just lead to lower demand for gas as more drivers head straight home after work. This is hopeful news as the nation is dealing with the highest prices in seven years, just ahead of holiday travel.
