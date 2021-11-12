CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Gov. Lee signs bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyi1l_0cvDqhKS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill that limits what measures governments and businesses can take regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation prohibits government entities, including schools, and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. However, there is an exception for Medicare and Medicaid-certified providers, such as Ballad Health, which could face fines or termination from federal programs for non-compliance with federal vaccine requirements.

‘Vaccinated or not, these people are heroes:’ Ballad CEO discusses ‘tough’ decision to implement vaccine mandate

The bill also greatly limits when schools and some businesses can require face coverings.

Combined with conflicting federal regulations, the legislation has created confusion among business leaders.

Local business leaders left confused after TN Chamber seminar on possible COVID legislation

The new law takes effect immediately.

Lee also signed a bill that will allow for partisan school board elections, something Washington County school leaders have voiced their opposition to .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

ETSU added to list of entities exempt from Gov. Lee’s COVID-19 mandate limitations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has been added to an exemption list the day after the Tennessee Comptroller announced an option for businesses and entities to request exemption from Gov. Bill Lee’s recently signed bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions within the workplace. The state’s Comptroller Office website indicated ETSU’s exemption was […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

ETSU to maintain mask policy, vaccine requirement for some employees to keep federal funding

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials on Tuesday announced the college will upkeep its mask policy and vaccine requirement for some employees, despite Gov. Bill Lee’s signed law that limits COVID-19 restrictions with businesses and other entities. This follows after the Tennessee Comptroller Office listed ETSU as an exempt entity from […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

New Tennessee COVID law leaves school districts in limbo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the COVID-19 omnibus bill Friday, many school districts became stuck, not knowing how to proceed legally when implementing mitigation measures. The law limits a school district’s authority to contact trace, quarantine students exposed to the virus and implement mask mandates. Basically, school leaders told […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed the system saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the health system’s facilities since Monday. According to Tuesday’s data from Ballad, nine more people are fighting the novel coronavirus in the health system’s 21-county service area. This includes two more people who were moved […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County lawsuit seeks restraining order to shut down Bitcoin mine

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County sued BrightRidge in chancery court Monday seeking a restraining order that would force a shutdown of a controversial Bitcoin mine in rural Limestone. The lawsuit contends the operations violate the county’s Zoning Resolution. A hearing initially set for Wednesday morning in Chancellor John Rambo’s court was rescheduled to Nov. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 171 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 161 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 237,756 people, or about 47% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 3,317 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Medicare#Medicaid#Ballad Health#Vaccinated#Tn Chamber#Covid
WJHL

Johnson City attorney running for First District Circuit Court judge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City attorney has announced her bid for First District Circuit Court judge. Suzanne Cook is running for the seat that serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Cook currently practices law with Hunter, Smith, and Davis and teaches trial practice as an adjunct professor at the University of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. Schools update COVID-19 protocols

WASHINTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In anticipation of new legislation from Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee being signed into law soon, the Washington County, Tenn. school system has updated their COVID-19 protocols. According to a release from the school system, students, employees and visitors will no longer be required to wear facial covering unless they choose […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘Severe conditions exist’: Johnson sole Tennessee county that could qualify for school mask mandate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed omnibus COVID-19 bill SB 9014 Friday, 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties did not have the “severe conditions” required to implement a school mask mandate and within hours, area systems that had mandates sent out updates that they’d be dropped. But Tennessee stretches “from Memphis […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Ballad Health: 135 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop of COVID-19 patient totals over the weekend, according to the health system on Monday. Seven fewer patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the system’s 21-county service area than previously reported, but data show an increase of 13 admissions due to the virus over the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy