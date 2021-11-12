Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting By Wack 100: ‘Tory Ain’t Fire No Shot’

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken several times about the trauma she has faced since rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her.

Since then, several rappers have spoken out in defense of Lanez and have questioned the credibility of her version of events.

On Clubhouse, The Game's manager, Wack 100, gave his perspective of the night in question. Wack 100 was not present on the night of the shooting.

"Let's really do the math. Some of the strongest bones in our mother---cking body is in our foot right. n---ga if you take a bullet to that foot and it break them bones you are not walking backwards with your hands in the air," he says. "It is not happening. It's not gonna f---king happen.. You gon' lay yo a--- down, man or woman, and you gon scream like a mother---cking h-e."

He added that it wouldn't be possible for her to be twerking onstage weeks later.

Even though he was not there for the incident.

"Back and forth conversation… 'f--k you, f--k you.' Meg in the backseat with her homegirl who's no longer her homegirl, 'pull this motherf---king car over,' 'f---k that I aint pulling the car over.' Leaned back kicking that window now we talking. Now we got the glass cutting of the foot."

He adds, "Tory ain't fire no shot [...] When motherf---kers be high and drunk and all that on top of s---t and motherf---kers just rambling off at the mouth we've all been in these situations. And you hear a motherf---king shot? Man, you don't know where that shot came from half the time but you got to have a general idea of it in your head. Where you think the shot come from right? One thing I do know is, I have not seen that [gun shot residue] test mentioned. That GSR ain't going nowhere unless you use urine or milk."

Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan. he is currently awaiting a trial date. Meanwhile, Megan was recently nominated one of Glamour Magazine’s “Women of the Year.”