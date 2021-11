AUSTIN, Texas — In a community known for its love of music of all kinds, some have been able to build a career around that passion. Drawn in by his love of the songs, the energy and the friendships, DJ Chow spent a lot of late nights experimenting on his turntable before his first show nearly 10 years back. Now he plays in venues all over Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO