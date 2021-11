Australia is opening up, people are mixing and mingling, and schools are back. But there’s a downside. Sharing our lives with each other again also means sharing our germs. When we look at trends of illnesses in cities coming out of lockdown internationally, one thing is clear. We can expect to see more colds and flu. But what’s actually causing these? Here are five germs I expect we’ll see more of in the coming months. Read more: Curious Kids: Why does my snot turn green when...

