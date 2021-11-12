Extradition hearing scheduled on Tuesday for Columbia murder suspect caught in Iowa

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says an extradition hearing will be held on Tuesday in Iowa for Mark Achterberg.

Achterberg was arrested at a hotel in Creston, Iowa Wednesday night.

Achterberg is charged with the deadly shooting of Justin Stidham.

After Tuesday's hearing, the Boone County Sheriff's Department says there will be more information on when Achterberg will be transferred to mid-Missouri.

