CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Extradition hearing scheduled on Tuesday for Columbia murder suspect caught in Iowa

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XsyO_0cvDonPY00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says an extradition hearing will be held on Tuesday in Iowa for Mark Achterberg.

Achterberg was arrested at a hotel in Creston, Iowa Wednesday night.

Achterberg is charged with the deadly shooting of Justin Stidham.

After Tuesday's hearing, the Boone County Sheriff's Department says there will be more information on when Achterberg will be transferred to mid-Missouri.

The post Extradition hearing scheduled on Tuesday for Columbia murder suspect caught in Iowa appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating Sunday robbery and carjacking in central Columbia

 COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police are investigating a reported robbery and carjacking Sunday afternoon on the 500 block of Mikel St.  The victim told police that the suspect approached him with a gun while entering the victim’s residence before stealing items and a vehicle from the victim. The suspect was last seen heading west on The post Police investigating Sunday robbery and carjacking in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vibez in Downtown Columbia had previous citations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The shooting that happened outside of Vibez is being called a mass casualty event by the Columbia Police Department.IT happened just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Bars in Columbia have to be closed by 1:30 a.m. According to the probable cause statement "T.W said she went to Vibez around 1:30 a.m. and The post Vibez in Downtown Columbia had previous citations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
City
Boone, IA
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, IA
County
Boone County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Leaders of Columbia and community members question whether security training should increase in Downtown Columbia

After eight shootings have happened in the Downtown Columbia area within the past two months, Columbia leaders and community members have begun conversations about if security training should increase in the area. The post Leaders of Columbia and community members question whether security training should increase in Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the owner of Vibez address downtown violence issues after one man was killed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After one man was killed during an officer involved shooting at Vibez Lounge in Downtown Columbia early Sunday morning, a community briefing was held where the owner of the Lounge exchanged words with CPD Police Chief Geoff Jones about the violence in the area. R'Velle Fair, owner of Vibez Lounge, said Sunday The post Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the owner of Vibez address downtown violence issues after one man was killed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Extradition#Shooting#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Monday night dozens of new COVID-19 related deaths. A weekly review of death certificates found 65 new virus-related deaths in Missouri since August, according to DHSS. Here's a breakdown of when the deaths happened: August - 1September - 8October - 52November - 4 Missouri The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review finds new COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Possible murder weapon discovered during arrest in Boone County homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) Iowa police believe they may have discovered the murder weapon in a motel room while arresting a Columbia man accused of homicide. A Columbia murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Creston, Iowa in the shooting death of Justin W. Stidham. According to police, at 5:15 p.m the Iowa State Patrol, Creston Police The post Possible murder weapon discovered during arrest in Boone County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least one victim from Sunday morning shooting at Vibez

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At least one victim was seen being taken off in a stretcher by ABC 17 News crews on scene at Vibez in downtown Columbia. News crews were on scene in the area of North 5th St. and East Walnut St. just after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. ABC 17 News crews on scene The post At least one victim from Sunday morning shooting at Vibez appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 740 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Monday 740 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 649 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 927 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 91 new probable coronavirus cases. That's below the The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 740 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City authorities searching for man accused of running after vehicle chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators in Jefferson City are searching for a man accused of running from law enforcement officers Wednesday morning. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers are no longer searching for the man near Algoa Road and Stertzer Road. Police report the scene has cleared but have not reported if the The post Jefferson City authorities searching for man accused of running after vehicle chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Authorities arrest man accused of running after vehicle chase in Osage County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Osage County SheriffMike Bonhamr reprots the suspect is under arrest. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers searched for the man near Algoa Road and Stertzer Road. The Osage County Sheriff's Office stated a deputy conducted a business check at Casper's 66 in Linn, Missouri around 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's The post Authorities arrest man accused of running after vehicle chase in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy