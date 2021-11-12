CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night: Chilly and sunny Saturday; Patchy frost possible Sunday morning

By Ashley Ruiz
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mainly clear and chilly overnight. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 30s to lower...

www.brproud.com

WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
Weather
Environment
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold morning with patchy fog, then mild Tuesday with sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A big jump in temperatures is in store this afternoon with a warm front set to move in later today. Get ready to enjoy a pleasant afternoon, but a wintry feel is still in place this morning with patchy fog and below freezing temperatures. Bundle up and plan for extra time with reduced visibility on your morning commute, but pack the sunglasses and prepare to shed the layers later today. Highs will make it to the low 50s with times of sunshine under partly cloudy skies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
KATC News

Warm and breezy Wednesday

A milder night ahead courtesy of southerly winds across the area. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Warm and breezy out there for our Wednesday as high temperatures push the upper 70s to lower 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Returns Wednesday, Temperatures Dropping

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns on Wednesday. Wednesday will start off cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. rain showers are likely throughout the day as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop to the 40s by late afternoon and rain showers wrap up by the evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
KZTV 10

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT

