Form 4 Accel Entertainment, For: Nov 10 Filed by: Carroll Brian M.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 HOURS AGO