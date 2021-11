A very noticeable cool down occurred today as the onshore flow returned up and down the coast. Many areas saw afternoon highs well below the very warm readings of the past few days. The marine layer will continue to dominate our weather story with more clouds and cool to mild temperatures for mid week. Look for most areas on Wednesday to be in the 60's to low 70's and fog is expected to linger along the coast with even some patchy dense fog possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO