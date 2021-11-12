Form 4 Accel Entertainment, For: Nov 10 Filed by: Rubenstein Andrew H.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of $16.50 per ADS. In addition, Mynaric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mynaric, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $75.9 million.
Comments / 0