Environment

Forecast: Freeze Warning Tonight

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a freeze across most of...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Telegraph

National Weather Service says first snowfall may arrive in Metro East by Monday

ALTON – The Riverbend's first taste of snow this winter could come on Monday. A statement from the National Weather Service on Tuesday stated there was a chance the first snowfall of the season could hit the Metro East and St. Louis area by Monday, Nov. 22. That statement which was confirmed by meteorologist Mark Britt.
ALTON, IL
newschannel6now.com

Strong Cold Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold arrives on Wednesday morning with gusty winds out of the north behind it. Temperatures rise into the 60s ahead of the front but slowly fall through the 60s and 50s during the afternoon. We stay chilly on Thursday and early Friday with a widespread freeze possible. We’ll warm back up by the weekend.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
cbs2iowa.com

An early look at your Thanksgiving travel forecast

Anyone with travel plans this time of year always has a wary eye on the forecast as weather can cause headaches around the holidays. (Unless you're traveling within Florida or Arizona, perhaps.) With Thanksgiving travel ready to ramp up about a week from now, let's take an early look at...
WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of winter weather here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Meteorologist#Koco
Lara Wayne

Weather Forecast: Boston is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
BOSTON, MA
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says a bright and brisk afternoon is ahead. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for parts of the region.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Soars Before The Season’s First Arctic Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...
COLORADO STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog - From 73° Today To A Thanksgiving Week Storm

The LRC continues to set up above us. The LRC describes the organization to what my peers believe is just chaos up there. It is far from chaos. The pattern we are about to experience for the next ten months is setting up right now, and as it evolves we are learning what it will mean for this winter. We are preparing our winter weather special that will be on in a couple of weeks. Right now we are wondering where the cold air is? Today will be 73°, and the cold air is stuck up north:
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

