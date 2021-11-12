CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale school official allegedly kept dossier on parents

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale school board president is accused of keeping a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances.

Scottsdale Unified School District officials announced Friday that the district will hire an outside forensic investigator to see if any school resources were utilized in the creation of Google Drive folders on certain parents.

In a statement, Superintendent Scott Menzel said the private dossier was allegedly made by the father of Jann-Michael Greenburg, president of the district governing board. But Greenburg helped maintain it.

Menzel emphasized that the district was not involved with the dossier. Also, no information from student records were in the folders.

Menzel says board members would only have access to student information if they are overseeing discipline cases.

Greenburg did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

One parent, Amanda Wray, told AZFamily.com a fellow parent noticed a link to the Google Drive in a computer screenshot attached to an email from Greenburg. She says they found folders on nearly 50 parents. Each had background information like divorce decrees, Social Security numbers and property records.

Several parents are calling for Greenburg, who was elected to his position, to resign.

Like a lot of school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over COVID-19 related policies.

