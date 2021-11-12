CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Roche carries The Citadel past Morris College 108-67

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jason Roche had 21 points as The Citadel routed the NAIA’s Morris College 108-67 on Friday.

Stephen Clark had 14 points for The Citadel (2-0). Brock Wakefield added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyler Moffe had 10 points.

Clark hit a 3-pointer in transition, lifting the Bulldogs into a 5-3 lead the extended into double figures with an 18-4 run. The 108 points are the most scored by The Citadel since posting 108 against Carver Dec. 7, 2019.

The victory comes three days after The Citadel’s season-opening upset of Power 5 opponent Pitt, 78-63, the Bulldogs first win against an ACC team since edging Clemson 58-56 in 1979, ending a streak of 46-straight losses to the ACC.

Armani Thomas had 30 points for the Hornets. Alawishes Kelly added 19 points for the Historically Black Baptist school..

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
College Sports
Charleston, SC
College Basketball
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Charleston, SC
Basketball
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris College#The Citadel Past#Naia#Acc#Hornets#Black Baptist#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Adam Anderson's attorney requests for Georgia to reinstate linebacker

Adam Anderson and his attorney met with Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office Friday morning. Now, Anderson’s lawyer is asking for the Georgia linebacker’s reinstatement from his suspension. Anderson is under investigation for a rape allegation and is currently suspended from all football activities. He and his attorney met with the UGA...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says he opted out of coaches poll after fallout from Ohio State's spot on 2020 ballot

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not a participant in the AFCA coaches poll for the 2021 season, Swinney revealed to reporters Tuesday. Swinney said that he opted out of participating in the poll after the blowback he received from ranking Ohio State outside the top 10 on his ballot ahead of the meeting between the two schools in the College Football Playoff semifinals during the 2020 season.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching search: CFB insider 'would not be surprised' if prominent HC leaves current program

Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSA

Mavs rally past Spurs 109-108

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 109-108. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas. Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high...
NBA
Times-Herald

Bonnies rally past Robert Morris in season-opener

ST. BONAVENTURE – Trailing for a majority of Tuesday’s season-opener, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team hung around and put its trust in a pair of newcomers to bring it home in the fourth quarter. Nikki Oppenheimer, a graduate transfer from James Madison, and Enes Adams, a junior Wichita State...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Herald-Dispatch

Herd women roll past Bluefield State, 108-45

HUNTINGTON — The shirts for the family of Marshall point guard Aaliyah Dunham said it all on Tuesday night. Dunham enjoyed a banner night, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Marshall to a 108-45 win over Bluefield State at Cam Henderson Center. “I’m so happy...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy