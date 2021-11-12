CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annie Lane: (Step) father of the bride

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: My fiance and I are well underway in planning our wedding with less than two months to go. During our planning process, my mom got engaged to a wonderful man. They had been living together for several years, and I never lived with them, nor have I spent more...

Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: Replaced by a newcomer

DEAR ANNIE: I have two very good friends who I go to breakfast with every Saturday. We are part of a monthly book club; we exercise together three times a week, and we attend the theater together, for which we have season tickets. They are both widows. My husband, thank...
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband never remarried, then he passed away

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
His wife started cheating, so they started swinging!

Mark and Krystina have been together for 17 years, married for 15. Krystina loves Mark, but had trouble staying faithful as she struggles with the idea of monogamy. She had several affairs leaving Mark devastated, then they decided to try something different. The more they talked, the more Mark realized he wanted to see other women too. After some research, they settled on the idea of swinging. At first, being in a small town, they kept things on the down low. Then they moved to a larger area and are more open about their lifestyle. Krystina posts a lot about it on her TikTok which now has over 250,00 followers. They’ve received a lotta love about their situation, but also have lost friends. She says it’s changed their lives ‘for the better.’ Love, don’t judge!
Infidelity continues to rock teetering marriage

DEAR ABBY - My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. …
Thought Coffee

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: The children live in fear

Fear should be fun on Halloween. By the time Oct. 31 rolls around, however, I’m always burned out on dealing with the various fears of my children, most of which have nothing to do with ghouls and monsters. My 4-year-old likes to talk about “scary” things as if they don’t...
Thought Coffee

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.
Tracey Folly

The pregnant bride spent her wedding reception sobbing in the parking lot

She was crying in the arms of her true love, who was not the groom. She was the saddest bride I've ever seen. I attended a friend's wedding reception one hot summer evening. The humid air outside was sticking to my skin like flypaper. I couldn't wait to get inside the reception hall to soak up some air conditioning, eat my stuffed chicken, and top it off with a thick slice of wedding cake before heading home to digest both my day and my dinner.

