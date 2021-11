Honoring our past, planning our future. If you boil the role of the Board of Supervisors down to its most basic elements, this motto sums it up nicely. It’s the reason why I have it on the wall in the lobby of my office. We are where we are today because of the efforts of our predecessors and those who come after us will be where they find themselves because of actions we take today. This is a responsibility that I take very seriously.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO