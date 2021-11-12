CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Reveals How He Lost 25 Pounds In Weight Loss Transformation

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXxbM_0cvDhXCb00
6 Photos.

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ’90 Day Fiance’ star Big Ed who revealed what led to his 25-lb weight loss transformation.

90 Day Fiance‘s Big Ed, 56, made headlines on Nov. 10 when it was announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Liz Woods, 29, got engaged. And while the reality star has a lot of celebrating to do, he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the secret to his weight loss transformation following the couple’s split during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

“The best way to lose weight is to get your heart broken,” Big Ed said. “I’m kidding. That’s actually a joke, but not a joke. When I went through my first divorce, which was really hard for me, I lost about 35 pounds. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. And I don’t recommend being hard on yourself when things don’t work out. It’s just, it wasn’t meant to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byjZZ_0cvDhXCb00
’90 Day Fiance’ star Big Ed showed off his 25-pound weight loss following the initial split from now-fiancee, Liz Woods. (discovery+)

“The breakup with Liz really kind of knocked me on my feet,” the professional photographer admitted. “I realized that I wasn’t ready for any relationship. And I didn’t like how I looked. I just wasn’t happy with my appearance and I wasn’t happy with how I felt. When you’re 40 pounds overweight, it doesn’t feel good. So, from a health standpoint, as well as when you work out, you increase your amount of endorphins in your body, which really increases your positive outlook on life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iZb6_0cvDhXCb00
Big Ed wasn’t happy with his appearance before his physical and emotional transformation (discovery+)

When asked what he’s looking forward to fans seeing during season 2 of The Single Life, he said, “The biggest thing I want my fans to notice is that I took about six months and really worked on the ‘inner Ed.’ Not only the exterior, I cut my hair, I worked on my appearance, I’ve lost about 25 pounds. But I realized that if I’m going to be in a committed relationship, based on all the struggles that I had with Liz, I have to work on myself. And I’ve learned so much. I’ve grown so much through therapy that it helped me to be a better version of who I am. So hopefully you’ll see that. I want my fans to see that Big Ed kind of grew up, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwWqe_0cvDhXCb00
Big Ed underwent a physical and emotional transformation (discovery+)

Although Ed revealed what led to his initial weight loss, he plans on losing 15 pounds more, and maintaining through diet and exercise. “I kind of plateaued, but I definitely want to continue to go to the gym and lose weight,” he said. “I would be happy to drop another 15 pounds but you know, you have to be real careful because when you drop a lot of weight right away it has a tendency of coming back sooner. So I’m just really focusing on my diet and my intake.”

“I think the most important thing is that any transformation that you want to go through, that you take on, it really has to be for yourself,” Ed continued. “It can’t be for somebody else and if you’re doing it for somebody else, it’s not going to work. So the reason why I know that this is going to work for me for the rest of my life is that I am doing it for myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r50nt_0cvDhXCb00
Big Ed and Liz Woods announced their engagement on Nov. 10 (discovery+)

Big Ed and Liz initially connected during season one of discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life but after breaking up they reunited again during filming of season two. Now they’re ready to walk down the aisle and make things official. HollywoodLife spoke with the pair who confirmed the exciting news. “We are each other’s forever, and, yes, we are engaged!”

Make sure to catch Season 2 of The Single Life on discovery+.

Comments / 14

shimmey
3d ago

You can lose all the weight you want but you can’t change your personality and that’s what needs to be changed

Reply
14
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals The Secret To Her 50 Pound Weight Loss: ‘This Feels Good’

The cookbook author spoke about her recent weight loss journey, started to prepare for her daughter’s wedding, during an interview on ‘The View.’. Sometimes a special event can be a powerful motivator to start getting in shape! Ree Drummond, 52, spoke about how she was inspired to lose weight ahead of her daughter’s wedding during a Tuesday October 9 episode of The View. The Pioneer Woman author and Food Network star shared the secret to her weight loss during a discussion about her all new book The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Super Easy!
WEIGHT LOSS
US Magazine

Colt’s Mom Has a New Look! 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Johnson Reveals Complete Makeover: Before and After Pics

Ready for the future! 90 Day Fiancé alum Debbie Johnson is showing off a whole new look — and she couldn’t be happier. “I have a total makeover here. I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” the reality star, 69, exclusively told Us Weekly about her new look. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Hl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Popular '90 Day Fiance' Star Engaged to Girlfriend Despite Initial Breakup

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is returning to The Single Life for Season 2 but leaving anything but single! The TLC personality, 56, confirmed he is engaged to Liz Woods, 29, after their split during Season 1 of the discovery+ show, telling PEOPLE they managed to reconnect during the upcoming season, premiering Friday on the streaming service.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOT 97

Lil Terrio Shows Off Extreme Weight Loss After Losing 150 Pounds

Lil Terrio is showing off his brand new look, after losing 150 lbs. Terrio also known as the “Ooh, kill ’em” dance kid, has made some life changing. The social media personality shares some before and after pictures where he’s down a huge amount of weight. He claims he’s aiming to lose 40 more lbs.
WEIGHT LOSS
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Day Fiance’: Syngin Says He And Big Ed Spin-Off?

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is set to air next month on discovery+. Yet it appears cast members Syngin Colchester and Big Ed Brown may already have another spin-off in the works. Those familiar with 90 Day Fiance know the franchise thrives on spin-offs so this would not be unfounded.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star 'Big Ed' Brown Surprises With Drastic Hair Makeover

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is embracing his new hairdo after chopping off his signature long dark locks in favor of a shorter, salt and pepper look. Following the announcement of the TLC personality's engagement to Liz Woods, The Single Life star's dramatic hair makeover was previewed in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the discovery+ spinoff.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Reveals He Broke Up With Liz 8 Times Via Text

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has treated his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Liz, much worse than viewers have already seen. Ed was on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, and shared some shocking things about his relationship after it was revealed that he and Liz broke up during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all that aired in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson Can’t Fit Into Any of Her Heels — and It’s Because of This ‘Weird’ Weight Loss Side Effect

Rebel Wilson hasn’t just dropped pounds during her “Year of Health,” — she’s also said adieu to a whole closet of shoes. “I’ve noticed weird things,” the 41-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly about her body changes after weight loss. “My feet have shrunk. It is the weirdest thing because every time I put on high heels, they are always too big and I look like an idiot … It’s the most annoying thing ever because who would have thought that your feet would lose weight?”
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals weight loss secret: It's 'not a diet and doesn't cost a penny'

Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her weight loss journey in a new YouTube video. The star has been following the 16/8 intermittent programme, and first shared details of her experience back in September, and in an Instagram Story directing her followers to her latest video, she revealed why she opted for this kind of approach, and what it does for her.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy