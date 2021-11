LYNDHURST, Ohio -- OVI: Cedar Road. At 2:10 a.m. Nov. 13, a Brunswick woman, 54, reported that, as she drove on Cedar Road, her car was sideswiped by an SUV driven by a man. The man, who appeared intoxicated, then got out of his SUV and attempted to open the woman’s car door. Unable to do so, he got back into his vehicle and drove westbound on Cedar Road.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO