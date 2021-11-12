CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smartmatic Files ‘Precautionary’ 2020 Election Lawsuit Against Sidney Powell — Just Barely Within Washington, D.C.’s One-Year Statute of Limitations

By Aaron Keller
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voting technology company Smartmatic on Friday filed what its attorneys called a “precautionary lawsuit” against conservative attorney Sidney Powell in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In court papers, Smartmatic’s attorneys said the claims were “materially identical” to claims the company already filed against Powell in New...

