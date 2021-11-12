CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

New audiology practice hosts grand opening in Princeton

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpvYD_0cvDf0Br00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Have you heard that a new audiology office hosted their grand opening in Princeton, West Virginia?

The New Hope Hearing Solutions held its grand opening on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias.

Community members came out to welcome West Virginia native Dr. Madonna Blair and her staff. Blair practiced audiology for about 20 years before deciding to open her own practice. She talked about what made her interested in her field.

“I just love that, you know, I get to hear the stories and meet the different personalities and characters and help lots of people who otherwise have never really been able to get the services I provide,” Dr, Blair said.

New Hope Hearing Solutions is located at 199 Elmer Street in Princeton. For more information, visit their website at www.newhopehearingwv.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Third graders receive dictionaries in Mercer County

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Students at Oakvale Elementary School received dictionaries on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. For more than twenty years, organizations have partnered with Mercer County Schools to provide about 900 dictionaries to third graders all across the county. This year, the dictionary celebration was held at Oakvale Elementary School located in Princeton, West Virginia. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County business expands to Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift for your child, a local business just opened a new location at the Crossroads Mall. Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop celebrated its grand opening of its new location on November 16, 2021. The first shop opened in White Sulphur Springs, WV in […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

Bluefield Rotary Club donates winter gear to students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Rotary Club is helping keep Mercer County students warm this winter. The club collected winter gloves for children during the month of October for the Share The Gloves Initiative. They presented those gloves to the Superintendent of Mercer County Schools Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The President of the Bluefield […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Veteran caregivers appreciated at Beckley VAMC

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, many have already started giving thanks to those around them, including at the Beckley VA Medical Center. On Monday, caregivers of Veterans received goodie bags at a Caregiver Appreciation and Resource Fair. General Caregiver Support Coordinator Michael Wills said inside the goodie bags, caregivers can […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Princeton, WV
Health
WVNS

One Tazewell County church continues to celebrate Veterans

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) –Although it is not Veteran’s Day, one Virginia church is still showing its appreciation for those who served. The members of Falls Mills Christian Church held an appreciation dinner for veterans and their families on Nov. 14. Food, faith, and fellowship were all featured at the dinner for those in attendance. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Concord University holds Veteran’s Day Salute

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– With countless events being held for our service men and women on Veteran’s Day, Concord University held a salute the day after, on Friday, November 12, 2021. The University said they wanted to have an event that didn’t take place on Veterans Day, so more veterans could be in attendance. Keynote speaker […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
WVNS

Bluefield State College administration addressed incorrect COVID-19 booster dosages

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Administration at Bluefield State College confirmed Monday, November 15, 2021, incorrect dosages of a COVID-19 booster were given to BSC employees. Vice President of Media Relations, Jim Nelson said they learned about the mistake from a weekly COVID-19 report. Nine employees received a full-dose instead of the half-dose booster vaccination at an […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Town of Bluefield, VA hosts veterans event

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Town of Bluefield hosted a Veteran’s Day event on Thursday, November 11, 2021. On Thursday, the Town of Bluefield, Virginia honored veterans by holding a speaking event. Officials and community members came out to city hall to celebrate those who’ve served this Veterans Day. Speakers at the event included the city […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Beckley Police Alumni Association to host dinner and a show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An event cancelled by the pandemic returns to Raleigh County this holiday season. “Silent Night, Deadly Night” is this year’s murder mystery dinner theatre put on by the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association. The show takes place at Historic Black Knight on Sunday, December 14, 2021. Tickets are $50 and the […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiology#The Chamber Of Commerce#Virginias
WVNS

City of Beckley puts on annual Veterans Day Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All across Southern West Virginia, cities held parades and celebrations in honor of Veterans Day Thursday, November 11, 2021. As a demonstration to show their appreciation to those who served, the City of Beckley held a parade in the heart of Uptown. Not only did the parade highlight local veterans across […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Macado’s gearing up to open new location

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A popular restaurant is expanding into Bluefield, VA. Macado’s is taking a step across state lines and building a second location on Commerce Drive next to Anytime Fitness. The General Manager Burke Bailey, said they are excited to expand closer to a university setting and expand food services to new customers. […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Greenbrier County organizations collect winter coats for the homeless

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two local organizations in Greenbrier County are looking to keep people warm this winter. The Greenbrier County Health Department and God’s Way Home in Rainelle are collecting winter clothing for the homeless in the county and will be accepting donations until December 12th.  They are looking for new or used […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Library holds sneaker drive for Humane Society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to clean out your closet, some of your old shoes could go towards a good cause. The Raleigh County Public Library is accepting donations of old sneakers and rubber shoes. The shoes will be re-purposed into playground material. Money raised from those donations will then be given […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Demolition continues on a building in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Work continued to clear away a building on the corner of North Heber Street and Prince street on Monday. With the building being close to other buildings on Prince Street, the contractors had to take the building apart brick-by-brick.  According to Mayor Rob Rappold, now that the building is nearing 50% complete, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bookmobile to participate in Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Library will be providing gifts for children in need during the holiday season. They teamed up with the Beckley Area Foundation and Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund to accept gift donations and deliver them with the Bookmobile. The annual event held for the toy fund was cancelled for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
537
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy