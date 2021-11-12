CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Trainer from out of nowhere leading Houston Open

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open. Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under...

www.wsls.com

Golf.com

10 fascinating facts about Martin Trainer, unlikely PGA Tour leader

When oddsmakers released the numbers for this week’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, a few Tour stars served as the headliners. Sam Burns led the way at 16-1. Scottie Scheffler was 18-1. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im were 20-1. Tony Finau was 25-1, and Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff were among those at 30-1.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
LPGA

Nelly Korda is a Lion with Her Father’s Mane

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Golf-Defending champion Ortiz out of Houston Open with injury

(Reuters) – Defending champion Carlos Ortiz has pulled out of this week’s Houston Open with a left shoulder injury, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. Ortiz, fresh off a runner-up finish last week in his home country of Mexico, is dealing with the same shoulder issue that forced him to withdraw midway through the Zozo Championship last month in Japan.
HOUSTON, TX
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

The PGA Tour arrives in the Lone Star State this week for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Even with the year winding down and a general shift to a lower gear, there’s still plenty to digest on the equipment front — and WITBs. A ton of WITBs!
PHOTOGRAPHY
wiproud.com

4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Four Share Lead After Round 1 at Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Channel

New season, fresh start: Marc Leishman co-leading at Houston Open

HOUSTON – Last season was the first since 2016 where Marc Leishman failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. For most players as accomplished as Leishman, it would have been a reason to sulk, but instead the Australian took advantage of the extra week off and turned his focus to the next challenge.
GOLF
Houston Chronicle

Russell Henley finds a comfort zone for share of Houston Open lead

Russell Henley going out and breaking par in our neck of the woods isn’t exactly breaking news. There’s something about Houston and its environs that work him. Could it be it the barbeque? Well, no. He says it’s our breeze and our Bermuda grass, explaining that he has spent countless hours practicing in and on same during the seven years he has lived in Charleston, S.C., after having cut his golfing teeth in Georgia.
HOUSTON, TX
calgolfnews.com

Leishman Shares Lead With Henley, Gooch, List in 74th Houston Open

Marc Leishman of Australia failed to make it to the 2020-21 Tour Championship, but after taking time off his game seems to be back. The 38-year-old Leishman (pictured) played flawlessly until a bogey on the last hole and shot 5-under-par 65 to tie Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List for the lead in the first round of the 74th Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
GOLF

