Memphis, TN

BUYER BEWARE: Attorneys and victims of renter’s fraud tell their stories and what to look out for

By Julian Paras, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “When we were victims of it, it was extremely shocking because it was the first time we experienced it here in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Attorney at Law Ursula Woods.

She said an incident like this happened to her at work which threw her through a loop.

Woods and Attorney at Law Monika Johnson believe there should be stiffer criminal penalties in place to prevent these crimes from happening.

“The way that it impacted Memphis and impacted us in such a way, we were in complete shock,” said Woods.

The property Fredrick Hill rented also attempted to be sold when Hill posed as his landlord.

If Hill would have pulled off the scheme, he intended to make $58,000 by illegally selling his landlord’s property, police said.

Attorneys Woods and Johnson said this has been an ongoing problem for some time now and it’s been going on the last couple of years in Memphis.

Although it can be a difficult crime to prevent, Johnson and Woods said homeowners can sign up for deed fraud.

On the Shelby County Register of Deeds website, people can sign up for a free fraud alert program to keep them notified of documents being signed in their name, according to Woods.

Johnson said when they’ve seen cases like this, they prefer a method of attack.

“What we’ve done and what I’ve done personally is for those individuals who find themselves in that situation, we began to file lawsuits,” said Johnson.

Considering this is also an issue that hits close to home for them, Johnson said they won’t stop until they see people like Fredrick Hill brought to justice.

“We’re going after them,” said Johnson, “We’re suing them. More often than not, they’re not responding because they committed a crime.”

If homeowners are considering buying a home, the first thing Woods said people should do is get a title search and title insurance to better protect against fraud.

