Fleeing murder suspect caught by anti-violence group and bystanders, Minnesota cops say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge Sunday denied bail for the suspect in a shooting that left a 1-year-old boy with a graze wound last week. Cor’mari Allen and a 28-year-old man were shot Thursday near 75th and State. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead. The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Maalik Lumpkins, 19, was arrested Thursday night and is facing two charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police. The 28-year-old victim and Lumpkins both were shot in the chest and critically injured. Lumpkins is due back in court next Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO