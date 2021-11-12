CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Is a Put Option? Definition, Examples & Trading Strategies

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpUFm_0cvDTusQ00
Investors can use put options to make money off the downward price movement of a stock or other security.  Denys Nevozhai via Unsplash; Canva

What Are Put Options and How Do They Work?

A put option is an option contract that grants its buyer the right (but not the obligation) to sell a specific quantity (usually 100 shares) of an asset (like a stock) at a specific price on or before the date of the contract’s expiration.

In exchange for this right, the option buyer pays the option seller a premium. A put option is considered a derivative security because its value is derived from the value of an underlying asset (e.g., shares of a stock). Investing in a put is like betting that the price of a stock will go down before the put contract expires. In other words, puts are typically bearish investments.

Put Options vs. Call Options

Put options are the opposite of call options. While puts give their owners the right to sell something at a specific strike price, call options give their owners the right to buy something at a specific strike price.

A put investor bets on the value of a security going down (which would allow them to sell shares for more than they’re worth or sell the contract for more than they paid), while a call investor bets on the value of a security going up (which would allow them to buy shares for less than they’re worth or sell the contract for more than they paid).

How Can You Make Money on a Put Option?

Investors can realize gains from put options in one of two ways—reselling or exercising.

Every option has a premium (market value) for which it can be bought and sold, and this premium changes over time based on factors like the contract’s intrinsic value (the difference between the strike price of the contract and the market price of the underlying asset), time remaining until expiration, and the volatility of the underlying asset.

To make a profit, an options trader could buy a put option for a security they believe will go down in value. If this occurs, the option’s premium will increase, and the contract holder can resell the option for its new, higher premium, pocketing the difference between what they sold it for and what they bought it for.

Alternatively, an investor could purchase an option contract with a strike price greater than or equal to an underlying security’s market price in the hopes that the security will lose value. If the underlying security does go down in price, the option holder can exercise the option and sell shares at the strike price, which is higher than the market price of the underlying asset.

It’s important to remember here that the premium an investor pays for a contract is part of their cost basis and should be factored in when deciding when to sell or exercise an option for profit. Option investors only make a profit if their gains exceed the premium they paid for the option contract in question.

How to Trade Put Options

Options like puts can be traded via most popular trading platforms like Charles Schwabb, Robinhood, WeBull, and Fidelity. Typically, however, investors must apply for approval from their brokerage before beginning to trade options. Options can also be traded directly—not through a broker—on the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

3 Common Put-Trading Strategies

There are many ways to trade puts, but the following three strategies are among the most common.

1. Long Put

A long put is probably the most straightforward put-trading strategy. If an investor is bearish on a stock (i.e., they think it will go down in value), they can buy a put option on it. If they choose an option whose strike price is above the underlying asset’s market price (i.e., one that is out of the money), there will be no intrinsic value included in the contract’s premium.

If the stock in question goes down in value before the contract expires, the option would gain intrinsic value by moving into the money, and the investor can either resell it for a profit or exercise it in order to sell shares of the underlying stock for more than they’re worth.

2. Naked or Uncovered Put

A naked put is actually a bullish strategy. If an investor identifies a stock that they wouldn’t mind owning (i.e., something they think has long-term value regardless of short-term price volatility) and that they think will go up in value in the short term, they can write or sell a put option on that stock. The buyer of the put option thinks the price of the underlying stock will go down, but the seller wants it to go up.

If the value of the underlying stock does go up (above the strike price), it expires worthless and the seller gets to pocket the premium of the contract. If the value of the underlying stock goes down, the buyer may choose to exercise the contract, which would result in the seller buying 100 shares above market value.

Remember here that the seller wrote the put on a stock they like in the long term, so despite the fact that they sustained a loss by purchasing 100 shares for more than market value, they don’t mind owning the shares, as they think the stock’s market value will rise in the long term.

3. Protective Put

A protective put is actually a risk mitigation strategy for an investor who is long on an actual stock (or other security). In other words, if an investor owns a stock and believes it will go up in value, they can buy put options on that stock (one contract per 100 shares they own) with strike prices equal to the price they paid for the actual shares of stock they own (or lower, depending on their loss tolerance).

If the value of the stock in question goes up (as the investor believes it will), their shares gain value, but they lose the premiums they paid for the put contracts. This isn’t a huge deal, as premiums aren’t nearly as expensive as the actual assets they derive their value from.

If, on the other hand, the value of the stock in question goes below the strike price of the contracts, the investor can simply exercise their contracts and sell their shares for the strike price. If the strike price they chose was the same as their buy-in price, they lose no money aside from the premiums paid for the contracts.

In essence, a protective put is an insurance policy an investor takes out to prevent major losses that could occur if a stock they own loses a significant amount of value.

Why Do Investors Buy Put Options?

Many investors find put options attractive because they don’t require a large amount of up-front capital. This is because puts allow a trader to profit off the downward price movement of a stock (in chunks of 100 shares) without actually purchasing the shares themselves.

Additionally, risk is limited, as the most an option buyer stands to lose is the premium or cost of the option contract itself—not the total value of the underlying shares. Shorting a stock is similar to buying a put option in that it is a bet that share price will fall.

In essence, put options allow bearish traders to bet on price drops without having to purchase, borrow, or sell real shares, which requires more capital and comes with more risk.

How Can You Tell if a Put Option Is in the Money (ITM) or Out of the Money (OTM)?

Options that have intrinsic value are considered “in the money,” whereas options that don’t are considered “out of the money.” A put option is in the money and has intrinsic value if its strike price is higher than the market price of the underlying asset (this is also called the spot price).

For example, a put option with a strike price of $60 and a spot price of $50 would be in the money by $10 because if it was exercised immediately, the resulting shares could be sold for a $10 gain. In other words, this particular put contract would have $10 worth of intrinsic value because it grants its owner the right to sell shares of stock for $10 more than what they’re worth.

Intrinsic value is always included in an option’s premium, so there would be no point in buying an in-the-money put just to exercise it right away, as its premium would incorporate its intrinsic value, so no gains would be realized. If an investor purchased the theoretical put option discussed above, they would do so in the hope that the underlying asset would continue to fall in price, causing the option’s intrinsic value to exceed the premium they paid for it before exercising or reselling the contract.

Buying a Put vs. Shorting a Stock: What’s the Difference?

If an investor buys a put option, they pay a premium for each of the 100 shares included in the contract, so if the contract expires out-of-the-money (worthless) they only lose the premium they paid.

When shorting, on the other hand, an investor borrows real shares of stock to sell (with the hope of buying them back at a lower market price later on before returning them to the lender), so if the stock goes up significantly instead of going down, they stand to lose a lot more money. Essentially, potential losses on a put are capped by the put’s premium, whereas losses on a short are not because they depend on just how much a stock goes up in price before they have to return it.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Inside Volatility Trading: Options And Markets To Be Grateful For

Over the past two years, the Russell 2000 Index and S&P 500 Index are both up ~50%. Next week, Americans will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. From a big picture standpoint, there are countless reasons to be grateful in 2021. Equity markets in the U.S. are at record levels. COVID numbers are improving domestically and globally. Earnings and employment data has been strong too.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are Option Traders Betting On Higher Prices For Trade Desk?

What Happened: Last Monday, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) posted beats on both EPS and revenue. Stock and option traders got long in droves as the stock gained almost 28% on the day and closed the week above the prior all-time highs of $98.29. The stock hasn't skipped a beat...
STOCKS
KTEN.com

This Options Strategy Bakes in Risk Protection

A married put is an options trading strategy in which investors hold both a put contract for a stock and shares of the stock itself. By marrying the two together, the investor builds in some downside protection. Sometimes referred to as protective puts, married puts are typically used as a bullish hedge. If you’re interested in options trading, it helps to understand how a married put works, when it’s used and what purpose it’s designed to serve. Derivatives trading can be complex and risky, so it makes sense to work with a financial advisor as you get started with it.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Put Option#Protective Put#Stock Trading#Trading Strategies
ambcrypto.com

Here’s how crypto-market’s 24/7 trading is setting an example

The past couple of years have witnessed the continued growth of institutional investments flowing into the cryptocurrency market. It includes not only hedge funds and family offices but even pension funds and conservative custody banks parking their funds here. Naturally, this has led to the entangling of traditional and crypto finance, with the latter having profound effects on stock and currency markets.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
knowtechie.com

How to earn money by trading binary options?

Have you heard that trading binary options are one of the most lucrative trading methods? If so, you are right, but it is also one of the riskier ones. This is the perfect article for you if you are looking for ways to earn some extra income with binary options. We want to give you all the essential information to make some extra money with trading binary options.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
thepaypers.com

OKEx launches trading strategy bot

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced it has launched a bot feature for its users in India that assists in trading strategy. The cryptocurrency exchange stated that the market has matured in recent years and trading bots must be sophisticated enough to deal with highly liquid markets. They facilitate, and assist with the execution of trading strategy, and do not create one.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

What If Nvidia Stock Doesn't Move Much On Earnings? Here's A Good Option Trade

Nvidia (NVDA) is showing elevated implied volatility, with an I.V. Percentile reading of 98%. That means that the current level of implied volatility in Nvidia stock is higher than almost all other readings in the past 12 months. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings...
STOCKS
Business Insider

5 strategies to start day trading crypto

Crypto day trading is a short-term trading strategy based on the purchase and sale of crypto assets on the same day. Day trading crypto is a high-risk venture made possible by the distinct volatility and liquidity in the cryptocurrency markets. While day trading comes from the traditional markets, crypto day...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Street.Com

Putting Together an End-of-Year Trading Strategy

I have been contemplating a trading strategy as we head into the end of the year. The best advice I can give is to stay focused on sectors and themes. The stocks that are going to perform best are those that are attracting the attention of aggressive traders and investors that are looking for major momentum to end the year.
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is Trading The Chart?

There are two main ways for an investor to approach the market: trading the fundamentals and technical trading, otherwise known as trading the chart. Trading the fundamentals means that you invest in a stock based on the business value of the underlying company. What do you see about their strengths and weaknesses? How do you feel about their leadership, product and business model? You make trades based on all these factors and more, in the belief that stock prices will ultimately reflect the value of the company itself.
STOCKS
vcpost.com

Options Trading: Getting Started With Trading Options

A good investment decision comes from an exceptional background of knowledge and information on the best trading opportunities. Trading stock options may be multifaceted. Therefore, investors need to understand what they are and how best to invest in them. The important part is to know how the underlying stock will move, its extent, and the market timing.
MARKETS
CNBC

Options Action: Huge MRK trade

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at one options whale's huge Merck trade. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Pete Najarian and Steve Grasso.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Options Trades to Play Both Sides of the Market

The S&P 500 just topped off its best October performance in six years. So much for the seasonal headwinds haunting stocks this year. Instead, a powerful bid beneath the surface continues to propel equities to record highs. Just this week, the small-cap-laden Russell 2000 Index finally broke out of its nine-month range to join the rest of the major indexes at all-time highs. With the continued strength and the historically positive months of November and December in front of us, bullish options trades remain the way to go.
STOCKS
TheStreet

UP Fintech Holding Limited To Be Added To The MSCI China Small Cap Index

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (TIGR) - Get UP Fintech Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on Nov 30, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Leveraged Finance Activity Booms, With Momentum Set To Continue In 2022

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leveraged finance market has seen a spike in activity this year, and the momentum is likely to continue into 2022. The upswing is largely due to private equity sponsors seeking new M&A activity while taking dividends out of their portfolio companies and refinancing debt, according to the newly released 2022 Leveraged Finance Outlook from Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD). The report also reveals that ESG-related leveraged loan and high yield bond issuance is on the rise also, particularly in Europe.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy