CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

City of Belen brings back siren for emergencies

By Kim Vallez, KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LV2ro_0cvDT0yL00

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of history is coming back to the town of Belen. The old siren that used to be sounded nightly will soon ring through the community once again. It’s a sound that brings back a lot of memories for anyone who grew up in Belen.

Story Continues Below

“It has been here for many many decades. it was used years ago for our fire department as sort of a call to service when we had a fire in our community,” said Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova.

However, most people remember it being used for the nightly curfew. “I didn’t really understand its purpose but I knew when rang around 10 p.m. it was time to go to bed,” said Emergency Manager Steven Gonzales.

Now, the piece of history, which stands and sounds above the horizon and can be seen for miles is coming back to life. “For the past few years it’s been obsolete and in-operational so the city of Belen decided to go ahead and invest time and money into it and make it operational for emergency purposes,” said Gonzales.

Belen had had its share of emergencies in recent years including flooding. The incoming mayor is working with the outgoing mayor to make sure citizens are protected.

“We want our citizens to be aware ahead of an emergency when we expect one or there’s a threat of emergency we want to be proactive in those situations moving ahead,” said Robert Noblin, Belen mayor-elect.

Even to this day of social media, old school systems still work too. “If you look back historically we were using the siren because people didn’t have telephones back in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s. We didn’t have the two-way radios and the awesome radio systems that we have today. What we’re finding is that even though we’re transitioning to all this new technology in using Facebook and Twitter, and different these emergency communication systems. Sometimes people are just not on those systems and so we want to be sure that we have an alternative way of reaching out,” said Cordova.

“Also I think for the city of Belen it just brings back a little bit of the historical aspect to our small community old Belen, something that people will remember and bring back a lot of good memories as well,” said Noblin.

The mayor says the cost to get the siren working again was minimal. It just required some new electrical components. They will be testing it on the 11th of every month. They’re also working to establish a protocol to determine what types of emergencies it will be used for. Each emergency will have a different number of tones.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque adjusting ordinances for recreational cannabis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With recreational cannabis now in New Mexico, cities across the state are adjusting their local laws, including in Albuquerque. The city is working on amending or repealing current ordinances that criminalize marijuana now that recreational cannabis is legal. “Our ordinances in many areas respond to what state and federal activities are,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29. Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Film Office offering production training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is working to get more people into the film industry. The film office announced a new series of online production assistant boot camps.  The free one-day boot camp will run from November of this year through April of next year. It will prepare New Mexicans to immediately begin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City leaders break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years since its inception, city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new railroad crossing along Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The planned at-grade or street level crossing at 1st Street and Marquette is expected to open in spring 2022, north of the Albuquerque Convention Center. The project marks the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Belen, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Who will cash in on recreational marijuana in New Mexico?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hands down, it’s been one of New Mexico’s most controversial issues. This spring state lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana and on April 12, the governor made it official. “I hereby sign House Bill 2. Recreational adult-use cannabis is now the law of the land,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the bill signing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Eunice looking for another source of water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico city is taking a new step in looking for another source of water. The Eunice City Council recently voted to have a Hobbs-based engineering firm continue studying the benefits of building a desalination plant. This would take minerals out of water, making it potable. The city gets its […]
EUNICE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian#Unmh#Texas A M
KRQE News 13

Local organizations collect turkeys for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving, thanks to Sandia Labs. Sandia Labs, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, the Roadrunner Food Bank and other local pantries held their annual “Take a frozen turkey to work day.” The event is to collect food for the less fortunate in the community. Employees from Sandia […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thief breaks in, steals from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves reached an all-new low in Albuquerque over the weekend, targeting a group that helps sick kids. The president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico started her morning like any other Monday but quickly realized it was anything but after someone broke into their Albuquerque office. “It’s just awful that people […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm hosts events to help New Mexicans sign up for insurance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange is pushing to get more New Mexicans to sign up for coverage. beWellnm is hosting a series of events around the state to help people navigate the new state-based exchange and find coverage that fits their needs. The organization says under the new system, New Mexicans can […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRQE News 13

State launches student competition to encourage reading, collaboration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is challenging students to design and build little libraries. Tuesday, the Public Education Department launched a competition for New Mexico school kids to celebrate the year of literacy. The entries will be judged in part on their school and community collaboration. As an example, the English department could proofread a design […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire at Edgewood Walmart linked to arson

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) — The Edgewood Walmart is closed until further notice after three separate fires were set in the store Sunday evening. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the Edgewood Walmart around 8:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. “I started to yell ‘fire… fire’ and nobody came to me, nobody […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: The challenges with cannabis in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – By April 1, 2022, at the latest, New Mexico’s recreational cannabis retail scene will be open for business, ushering in a new industry to the state. Meanwhile, the Land of Enchantment’s northern neighbor Colorado has nearly nine years of experience and perspective on some of the side effects of the industry. Colorado’s […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

PNM shuts down power in Deming for infrastructure work

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – About 9,800 residents in Deming lost power twice on Saturday. The Public Service Company of New Mexico says it happened because crews needed to access electric infrastructure that could have been damaged during maintenance work on the El Paso side. “Since safety is paramount here, the best thing in this situation was […]
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy